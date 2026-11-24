MENAFN - GetNews) The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire, a new daily companion from Certified Management Consultant Wesley Paterson, gives leaders one short entry and one practical action for every day of the year as organizations plan for 2027.

Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada - November 24, 2026 - As leadership teams set their plans for 2027, Certified Management Consultant Wesley Paterson is asking managers to rethink a habit many of them see as a strength: stepping in to rescue their teams.

His new book, The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire, was released on November 3, 2026, by Paterson Consulting Inc. It is the daily companion to his earlier book, The Hero's Rope, published in April 2026.

The idea behind both books is simple. When a manager keeps stepping in to fix problems, the team never builds the ability to solve them alone. Over time, the manager carries more of the load and the team grows more dependent. Paterson encourages leaders to hand the rope back and help their people build real capability instead.

The new book turns that idea into a daily practice. It contains 365 entries, each designed to be read in about two minutes. Every entry includes a short argument, a pull quote and one practical action, which Paterson calls THE ROPE.

The year is divided into four quarterly arcs: Awareness, Confrontation, Transformation and Mastery. The structure moves leaders and their teams through four deliberate stages over the year.

“Most managers never set out to build a dependent team,” said a spokesperson for Paterson Consulting Inc.“It happens one rescue at a time. This book gives leaders one small, practical step each day to break that pattern and build teams that can stand on their own.”

The book arrives as artificial intelligence and fast-moving change reshape how work gets done, and as many organizations ask their managers to lead teams through more change than before.

Paterson is President of Paterson Consulting Inc. and Vice Chair of CMC Alberta. He has led more than 500 consulting engagements across energy, manufacturing, government and other sectors. He received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2022 and led RenuWell, a project that earned Silver for CMC-Canada Project of the Year. His keynote, Grab the Rope, brings the same ideas to leadership audiences.

Written for executives, HR leaders and managers, the book is available in ebook, paperback and a hardcover executive gift edition.

More information is available at patersonconsulting/book/365-days-of-fire.

About Paterson Consulting Inc.

Paterson Consulting Inc. is a management consulting firm based in Medicine Hat, Alberta, led by Certified Management Consultant Wesley Paterson. The firm works with organizations in energy, manufacturing, government and other sectors on leadership and organizational change. Paterson Consulting Inc. also won the 2026 ASTech Award - Best in Sector Energy Innovation.