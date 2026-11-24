MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 2023 by a mother of two, Olivia and Jack creates weighted stuffed animals designed to be both lovable and functional for sensory-sensitive children and the adults who find comfort in them.

Park Ridge, Illinois - November 24, 2026 - When a stay-at-home mother of two went looking for sensory-friendly toys for her children, she kept running into the same problem. The products she found were either functional but uninviting, or cuddly but not designed with sensory needs in mind. So she decided to create her own.

That search became Olivia and Jack, a family business named after her two children. One of them is on the autism spectrum, and both helped shape the collection. According to the company, every product is inspired, tried and loved by the two children it is named after.

Founded in 2023, Olivia and Jack set out to support the sensory and educational needs of children with products that families would actually want to keep close. The result is a line of weighted stuffed animals, including a monkey, a dog and two bunnies, along with natural wooden playdough tool sets.

Each weighted animal measures 16 to 17 inches and weighs 3 pounds, with the weight provided by small glass beads. The gentle, even pressure gives sensory input that many children find comforting, whether they are reading, resting or winding down at bedtime. The animals are recommended for ages 3 and up.

“The goal was something children would love the moment they saw it, not something that felt like a tool,” said a spokesperson for Olivia and Jack.“If a child wants to hold it, carry it and bring it everywhere, then it is doing its job.”

The company says its weighted animals have found fans well beyond childhood, with adults who appreciate the feel of a weighted item also embracing the collection.

Beyond selling online, Olivia and Jack works to raise awareness in its community. The company takes part in local markets and autism awareness events, where families can see and hold the animals in person. It also donates toys to schools and children's programs.

In 2026, the company received a Best of Best Review award in the weighted stuffed animal category in Illinois.

“Every family we meet at an event has its own story,” the spokesperson said.“Being able to hand a child something soft that helps them feel settled is the reason we started.”

More information is available at shopoliviaandjack.

About Olivia and Jack

Olivia and Jack is a family-owned business founded in 2023 by a mother of two. Named after the founder's children, the company creates weighted stuffed animals and wooden playdough tool sets designed to support the sensory and educational needs of children. It serves families of sensory-sensitive children as well as adults who find comfort in weighted items.