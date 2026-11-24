MENAFN - GetNews) Author, musician and entrepreneur Jonathan Anthony Burkett is turning One Life, the song that launched Upstormed Records, into the first title in a series of life-lesson books inspired by his music.

New York, New York - November 24, 2026 - Most songs have one life. For Jonathan Anthony Burkett, One Life is getting a second chapter.

The author, musician and founder of Upstormed, Inc. is turning his 2014 song One Life into a book, the first in a new series of life-lesson titles drawn directly from his own music. Each book takes its name and theme from one of his songs or albums.

One Life, featuring Ambelique, was released in 2014 and became the flagship release of Upstormed Records, the label Burkett established. The song was later released in club, festival, dub and instrumental mixes, and it appears on his 2024 EP, Life As I Know It.

The book of the same name is described by the company as“an honest conversation about the weight of one life, and the strength to carry it.” It will be followed by further titles in the series, including Everything Changes, inspired by his song Changes, along with Don't Give Up, Born To Make It and Two Steps Ahead.

“Every song in the catalog started as something lived,” said a spokesperson for Upstormed, Inc.“The music carried the feeling. The books are where there is finally room to tell the whole story and share what those experiences taught.”

That story began in Miami, where Burkett was born in 1987, before he was raised in Jamaica by his grandparents and later returned to Florida. His memoir, Neglected But Undefeated, describes growing up without the love of his mother and refusing to let that define him. That idea, that nobody is defined by where they started, runs through his books, his music and the original quotes and poems he shares online.

Burkett founded Upstormed, Inc. in 2013. It now includes ten online stores, Upstormed Records, Upstormed Publishing, Upstormed Management and Upstormed News. Alongside the new life-lesson series, he has written a memoir, a novel and the Friends 2 Lovers fiction series.

“One Life was the beginning of the label, so it made sense for it to be the beginning of the books too,” the spokesperson said.“The goal is simple: take what was learned the hard way and make it useful for someone else.”

More information is available at JonathanBurkett.

About Upstormed, Inc.

Founded in 2013 by Jonathan Anthony Burkett, Upstormed, Inc. is the parent company of Upstormed's ten online stores, Upstormed Records, Upstormed Publishing, Upstormed Management and Upstormed News. Its label and publishing arm release Burkett's music and books, which share a message of perseverance. Upstormed, Inc. is headquartered in New York.