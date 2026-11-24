MENAFN - GetNews)""Every monitor we develop comes from decades of real-world studio experience, and our engineering philosophy is rooted in giving audio professionals tools that perform with precision and honesty across every listening environment," said Rafael Capone, Founder of SAS Acoustic Design Firm."SAS Acoustic Design Firm continues to reshape the professional audio landscape with its expanding lineup of active reference monitors featuring proprietary technologies including ARC-90 Axial Rotation Control and ALFM Adaptive Low-Frequency Matrix. Founded in 1999 by combat-disabled veteran and 33-year audio engineer Rafael Capone, the company stands as the first 100 percent Black-owned ODM and OBM manufacturer of professional active reference monitors.

Atlanta, Georgia - November 24, 2026 - SAS Acoustic Design Firm, the first 100 percent Black-owned ODM and OBM manufacturer of professional active reference monitors, is continuing to expand its product portfolio with a growing suite of monitors and acoustic systems built around proprietary engineering innovations developed over more than two decades. The company, founded in 1999 by Rafael Capone, a combat-disabled veteran with 33 years of professional audio engineering experience, launched its first monitors in 2019 and has since introduced multiple product lines designed for studio professionals, producers, post-production engineers, and audiophiles.

The current product lineup includes the SA25M, SA25M_8, and SA50MN active reference monitors, each featuring hex-amplified architecture that distributes amplification across six channels within each unit. This approach allows the monitors to deliver detailed frequency separation and controlled output across the listening spectrum. The Sa50mn Main can be complemented by adding ISX18's, an advanced infrasonic VLF system. Also released this year is the STN-25 & STN25-8, a purpose-built rotating and height adjustment monitor stand which includes DMP150 that integrates with the broader SAS ecosystem.

Central to the company's engineering identity are several proprietary technologies. ARC-90 Axial Rotation Control enables precise directional adjustment of the monitors, allowing engineers to optimize their listening position without compromising the acoustic integrity of the stereo image. ALFM Adaptive Low-Frequency Matrix addresses one of the most persistent challenges in studio monitoring by dynamically managing low-frequency with Dsp control giving you two reference monitors in one. DMP Dynamic Mechanical Processing, available across the DMP-75, DMP-150, and DMP-350 configurations, manages physical vibration and resonance within any monitor enclosures themselves, tightening the stereo field and low end during playback.

The ISX LINK system further extends the functionality of the product range by providing integration between infrasonic subwoofer's and the monitors, creating a unified full spectrum system. This systems-level approach reflects a design philosophy that considers the monitor, its support structure, and the room as interconnected components rather than separate elements.

Rafael Capone's path to manufacturing began in the studio. As the founder and designer of GRAMMY-nominated Soul Asylum Studios, he designed and built every studio location himself, accumulating firsthand knowledge of room acoustics, signal chain behavior, and monitoring accuracy. That experience eventually led him to develop his own reference monitors when existing products did not meet the standards he required for critical listening work. His credentials also include recognition as a MECA World Champion in Sound Quality Loud, and he has mentored numerous students throughout his career, many of whom have gone on to notable achievements in audio production(including Grammy Awards and nominations).

The company operates as both an ODM and OBM manufacturer, meaning it handles original design manufacturing for its own branded products while also maintaining the capability to design and produce monitors for other brands. This dual model positions SAS Acoustic Design Firm uniquely within the professional audio manufacturing space, where most competitors operate in only one of these capacities.

Industry observers have noted that the professional monitoring market has seen relatively few new entrants with fully proprietary technology stacks in recent years. The arrival of a manufacturer with its own amplification topology, vibration management systems, and adaptive frequency processing represents a distinct addition to the competitive field. For audio professionals seeking reference-quality monitoring with engineering transparency, the SAS product range offers an alternative grounded in decades of practical studio application.

The full product catalog and technical specifications are available through the company website.

About Us

SAS Acoustic Design Firm, also known as Soul Asylum Studios Acoustic Design Firm, is a professional audio manufacturer specializing in active reference monitors, isolation systems, and acoustic accessories. Founded in 1999 by Rafael Capone, the company is the first 100 percent Black-owned ODM and OBM manufacturer of professional active reference monitors, serving audio engineers, producers, post-production professionals, and audiophiles worldwide.

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