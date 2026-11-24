MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Taking a short, gentle walk after meals may be a simple way to support overall health. Light physical activity after eating can help the body use glucose and may reduce the rise in blood sugar levels following a meal. It can also help break up long periods of sitting and encourage people to incorporate more movement into their daily routine.

A 2023 review and meta-analysis published in Sports Medicine examined eight studies involving 116 participants. The findings suggested that walking or other physical activity after meals was more effective in reducing post-meal blood sugar levels than exercise performed before eating or remaining inactive. The researchers also found that starting physical activity soon after a meal could provide greater benefits in controlling blood glucose levels.

However, intense exercise immediately after eating may cause discomfort in some people, including nausea, indigestion or acid reflux, particularly after a heavy meal. Health experts generally recommend gentle movement rather than strenuous exercise after eating, while individuals should pay attention to how their bodies respond and stop if they experience dizziness, unusual weakness or discomfort.

According to health experts, incorporating light walking after meals into daily routines may help improve physical activity levels and support blood sugar management. However, walking is not a substitute for medical treatment or a balanced lifestyle, and its benefits may vary depending on an individual's health and physical condition.