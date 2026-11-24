MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“If we are talking about the Kharkiv region, the enemy has somewhat reduced its attempts to launch assaults over the past week. This is due to the losses it is suffering, including those inflicted by the Hart Brigade (part of the State Border Guard Service – ed.), which is holding the defensive line in this sector and continues to strike the enemy – targeting both personnel and equipment, even beyond the state border, in an effort to reduce the enemy's ability to launch attacks on our territory,” Demchenko said.

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He added that weather conditions, including rain and mud, were also contributing to the reduction in enemy activity, as they“hamper the enemy's ability to expand its area of control by sending infantry groups toward our positions.”