MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday said a tower in Riyadh's business district was targeted by the Houthis, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The attack was carried out using a drone, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure by the Houthi will be met with a firm response," al-Maliki wrote.

The statement followed an earlier announcement by the spokesman describing the attack on the tower and confirming that relevant authorities had conducted an on-site inspection.

The Saudi Civil Defense said 11 people were injured in the attack.

The incident marked the second time in less than a week that a tower in the district had come under attack.

On Thursday, Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack had targeted a tower in the capital's business district, damaging several floors and neighbouring buildings.

--NNN-ANADOLU