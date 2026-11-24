Houthi Attack Strikes Tower In Riyadh's Business District
ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday said a tower in Riyadh's business district was targeted by the Houthis, Anadolu Ajansi reported.
The attack was carried out using a drone, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
"The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure by the Houthi will be met with a firm response," al-Maliki wrote.
The statement followed an earlier announcement by the spokesman describing the attack on the tower and confirming that relevant authorities had conducted an on-site inspection.
The Saudi Civil Defense said 11 people were injured in the attack.
The incident marked the second time in less than a week that a tower in the district had come under attack.
On Thursday, Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack had targeted a tower in the capital's business district, damaging several floors and neighbouring buildings.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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