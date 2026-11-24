MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (NNN) -- South Korea and several ASEAN member states have collaborated on a regional broadcasting initiative to highlight growing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), cultural heritage, education and people-to-people ties.

Produced by broadcasters from seven ASEAN member states – Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – and filmed across South Korea, the initiative featured eight special programmes comprising 12 episodes.

The programmes were aired between Nov 13 and 18 in conjunction with the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, according to the Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry (MCST) in a statement.

In Malaysia, the collaboration involved a documentary aired on TV3's Wanita Hari Ini on Nov 15, focusing on the making of jang (fermented soybean sauce) and kimchi.

The episode highlighted similarities and shared values to“rewang”, Malaysia's culture of communal cooperation.

The segment also featured the newly opened Korean Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Other participating broadcasters highlighted different aspects of ASEAN-Korea cooperation, with Thai and Vietnamese programmes focusing on AI technology, while the Philippine and Lao programmes covered seasonal employment and veteran care.

Indonesian and Cambodian broadcasters, meanwhile, also explored traditional food, cultural heritage and shared community values.

“The programme was aimed at introducing South Korea to the diverse ASEAN audiences through their lens, languages and perspectives, while highlighting existing cooperation between the two regions, from heritage restoration and scholarships to seasonal workers and AI research.

“All of them end with one shared message based on the Chair's theme: 'ASEAN and Korea, navigating our future, together',” an official from the ministry's Global Media Relations Division told Bernama.

South Korea and ASEAN formally established relations in November 1989, when South Korea became a sectoral partner to the bloc, before being accorded full dialogue partner status in 1991.

The relationship was further elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 at the 25th ASEAN-South Korea Summit in Vientiane, Laos.

According to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, ASEAN was the republic's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$204 billion in 2025, and its third-largest destination for foreign direct investment, which amounted to US$9.7 billion.

South Korea is seeking to expand economic cooperation with ASEAN through efforts to upgrade the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area (AKFTA), support the implementation of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), and explore collaboration in strategic sectors including AI, healthcare, smart cities, power grids and nuclear energy.

--NNN