MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The governments of Poland and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement on joint funding and cooperation in the research and development of a new medium-range missile, the CAMM-MR/FCM.

The document sets out the key areas of cooperation between the two countries in developing the new missile system and reaffirms their strategic partnership in the field of air defense.

The project will involve companies belonging to the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), enterprises from Poland's defense industry, as well as research and development organizations.

Participation in the program is expected to enable Poland's defense industry to make significant technological advances and expand its production capabilities in the field of advanced missile systems.

The agreement provides for the implementation of the project at its initial concept development stage.

The CAMM-MR/FCM (Future Common Missile / Medium-Range) is a next-generation surface-to-air missile with an operational range of more than 100 kilometers, designed to expand the capabilities of the CAMM missile family.

The new missile is intended for deployment in both ground-based air defense systems and naval platforms. It is designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.