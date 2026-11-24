MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Travelers planningand local tourism operators are watching major air capacity shifts expected toward the end of 2026. According to estimates shared by the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) with tourism sector representatives on October 23, U.S. airlines are projected to reduce available seats on routes into the country byby the close of 2026.

The ICT noted that this figure represents a capacity projection rather than a uniform, confirmed cut across every carrier serving the market. Because each airline manages its own schedule, route network, and fleet allocation, there is no single rollout date for the changes.

Why Seat Availability to Costa Rica Is Dropping in the flights to Costa Rica

According to the ICT, the projected decline stems from a mix of carrier-specific shifts and broader international aviation pressures:



Spirit's exit: The end of Spirit's operations accounts for roughly 95,000 fewer seats, driving a major share of the projected drop.

Route adjustments: Targeted schedule and route modifications by American Airlines and JetBlue contribute to the overall capacity change. Rising operating costs: Higher expenses across global aviation-especially jet fuel -alongside airline reorganizations and commercial adjustments are prompting carriers to recalibrate capacity.

Uneven Impact Across Costa Rica's Airports

Data presented by the ICT indicates that the slowdown will not affect every entry point equally. Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of the National Chamber of Tourism, highlighted a sharp contrast between Costa Rica's two main international gateways:

Calvo emphasized that the tourism sector raised immediate concerns over the forecast because the United States remains Costa Rica's top source of international visitors. Fewer available seats can tighten airfare competition, slow tourism growth, and put extra pressure on destinations that rely heavily on flights arriving through Juan Santamaría International Airport.

What This Means for Travelers and the Tourism Secto

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