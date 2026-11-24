MINHANG, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PET Ice Cream Cups for Modern Dessert PresentationAs a China Leading PET Ice Cream Cup Supplier, COPAK provides clear PET packaging for ice cream, frozen yogurt, parfaits, mousse, pudding, and other cold dessert applications. The company's PET ice cream cup range combines transparent material, different cup dimensions, lid options, and customized printing. These features give dessert businesses and foodservice operators packaging choices for presenting individual servings while maintaining a consistent brand image. With experience in food and beverage packaging, COPAK brings together product development, manufacturing, and printing capabilities to serve a variety of commercial packaging needs.Clear PET Cups Showcase the ProductThe appearance of a dessert is an important part of its presentation. Colorful ice cream, fruit, sauces, and layered ingredients can all contribute to the appeal of a finished serving. COPAK's transparent PET ice cream cups allow these details to remain visible, making the containers suitable for products such as parfaits, frozen yogurt, mousse, and pudding, as well as traditional ice cream.The cups are made from food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a lightweight material widely used in food and beverage packaging. PET combines clarity with practical durability, making it suitable for disposable cups used in shops, takeaway services, and event settings. COPAK lists a maximum bearable temperature of 70°C for its PET ice cream cup products. The range is intended for cold food and beverage applications, including frozen desserts.A Range of Capacities and Cup DimensionsDessert portions vary across shops, menus, and serving formats. A compact cup may be used for a tasting portion, while a larger container can accommodate a more substantial serving or a dessert with several ingredients. The shape of the cup also influences its appearance, from the width of the opening to the proportions of the base and sidewall.COPAK's listed PET ice cream cup specifications include capacities from 5 oz to 12 oz. The product listings show variations in top diameter, bottom diameter, and height, offering different proportions within the range. These dimensions provide options for different portion sizes and presentation styles, including servings that feature toppings or visible layers.Clear PET cups can also present frozen yogurt, fruit-based desserts, pudding, mousse, and parfaits. The cups suit dessert counters, retail food displays, and takeaway operations.Flat and Dome Lids for Different PresentationsLid design is another feature of COPAK's PET ice cream cup range. The company offers flat lids and dome lids, giving the packaging different profiles according to the presentation of the dessert. Flat lids create a lower-profile finish for standard servings, while dome lids provide additional space above the rim for desserts topped with cream, fruit, or other decorative ingredients.COPAK also lists lid variations with round holes, semi-punched openings, and cross-shaped openings for straw use. These options extend the range to different cold food and beverage serving formats.Customized Printing Builds Brand RecognitionIn competitive dessert markets, packaging is one of the visible ways a business presents its brand. A printed cup can carry a company logo, brand colors, or other graphic elements, helping create a consistent appearance across products and serving locations.COPAK provides customized printing for PET ice cream cups and accepts customer logo designs. For customized PET ice cream cups, COPAK provides flexographic and offset printing options to accommodate different branding designs. One product listing specifies printing options of one to six colors. Printing details, including the available method and color options, vary by product and are associated with the selected cup model.Customized graphics can be adapted to the cup's curved surface and printable area. COPAK's customized printing capability allows businesses to incorporate their own visual identity into disposable PET packaging, extending brand presentation beyond the product itself. Printed cups can help maintain a recognizable look across different serving locations and product lines. For businesses introducing seasonal desserts or expanding a menu, customized packaging also provides a way to carry the same visual identity across different offerings.The visual result depends on the relationship between the artwork and the transparent cup. A logo or graphic needs to remain legible while allowing the dessert to show through. COPAK's printing options give brands a way to combine product visibility with their own colors and identity, rather than relying solely on plain packaging.COPAK's Food Packaging Manufacturing ExperienceShanghai COPAK Industry Co., Ltd. was established in 2015. The company operates a sales office in Shanghai and has production facilities associated with Guangdong and Zhejiang. Its food and beverage packaging portfolio includes PET cups, PET cans, PET bottles, and related packaging products.COPAK's manufacturing capabilities cover mold design, material research and development, automated manufacturing, and customized printing. The company's Shanghai office is responsible for global sales, customer communication, and order follow-up, while production, processing, and quality inspection are carried out at its factories. This structure connects customer-facing coordination with manufacturing and inspection operations.The company also describes dust-free production areas and quality control arrangements as part of its manufacturing operations. Its wider service scope includes mold design, material development, production, and printing, connecting several stages of food packaging manufacture. These capabilities form part of the company's broader approach to PET packaging rather than being limited to a single cup category.COPAK's product portfolio includes PET packaging for both food and beverage uses. Its range of cups serves cold drinks as well as desserts, while PET cans and bottles extend the company's offerings into other packaging formats. This experience across related product categories provides the manufacturing context for its PET ice cream cup business.Applications Across Dessert and Foodservice BusinessesCOPAK identifies ice cream shops, deli markets, amusement parks, stadiums, carnival stands, and catered events among the application settings for its PET ice cream cups. For ice cream shops, clear cups display the dessert while providing a disposable serving container. Dessert retailers can use the cups for frozen yogurt, mousse, pudding, and parfaits, where visible layers and toppings form part of the product's presentation. At amusement parks, stadiums, and catered events, disposable cups offer a convenient format for serving individual portions.Different capacities, lid styles, and printed designs serve businesses with varied menus and brand identities.Developing PET Packaging Around Product and Brand NeedsThe design of a disposable dessert cup involves more than its capacity. Material clarity, cup proportions, lid style, and printed graphics all contribute to the way a dessert is presented and served. COPAK brings these elements together through its PET ice cream cup range, offering multiple listed dimensions, flat and dome lid options, and customized printing.COPAK's food and beverage packaging experience and manufacturing capabilities support its PET ice cream cup range for different serving formats and brand presentations.Further information about COPAK and its PET ice cream cup products is available at website: .

Shanghai COPAK Industry Co., LTD

Shanghai COPAK Industry Co., LTD

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China Leading PET Ice Cream Cup Supplier COPAK Highlights Product Design and Customization Capabilities News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 03:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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