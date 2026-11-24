MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 25 (IANS) India has warned against terrorists deploying emerging technologies and called for vigilance against hacking during conflict situations.

"The potential misuse of these emerging technologies by terrorists and non-State actors is a matter of grave concern," India's Permanent Representative P. Harish said on Tuesday (local time).

"Incomplete, inaccurate, or deliberately manipulated data through AI can undermine decision-making," he said at a Security Council debate on 'Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change'.

He said that India has made protecting its digital infrastructure a priority.

"India has made robust advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, reflecting a clear emphasis on protecting critical information infrastructure and ensuring the continuity of essential civilian services".

"Domestically, the Information Technology Act and its associated rules establish robust protections against unauthorised access, data tampering, and disruption of computer systems, which remain relevant during armed conflict," he added.

"Rapid technological advances are fundamentally transforming the nature of conflict and the international security landscape," he said.

A Microsoft official highlighted the growing risks to digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence.

The company's Corporate Vice President Frederick Humphries said Microsoft's 2026 Digital Defense Report found that the window for responding to cyberattacks is shrinking, and newly found vulnerabilities in software or systems can now be turned into a working attack in less than 24 hours.

Because of this, preventing escalation becomes more difficult as there is less time to verify events or communicate intentions.

"Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and emerging digital technologies present unprecedented opportunities, but also introduce new vulnerabilities and risks across the entire conflict cycle," Harish said.

But humans should have primacy over systems, he emphasised.

"Human judgement and oversight remain essential, taking into account the operational context and characteristics of the weapons system", he said. "Responsibility for the use of such systems must always rest with humans".

Harish expressed concern over the trend towards a widening technology gap that disadvantages the Global South through export controls and licensing procedures.

He denounced the "tendency to treat countries of the Global South as mere consumers without any agency or stake in how emerging technologies such as AI are developed, are regulated and are deployed".

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Fundamentally, this issue is a question of power -- who gets to shape, oversee and benefit from AI".

"Most States, including many developing countries, have had little say in the AI technologies that will shape their futures" and "we cannot allow an AI divide to instigate other types of divides", he said.

Harish pointed out that "AI systems can inadvertently perpetuate biases related to gender, language and socio-economic background" and said, "AI must not reduce human beings to mere data points or raw material".

He referred to the AI Impact Summit convened by India in February that produced the New Delhi Declaration endorsed by more than 90 countries that aimed to overcome the digital divide being exacerbated by AI.

It demanded "democratising access to AI resources, building secure and trustworthy systems, investing in human capabilities, and using AI for economic growth and social good", he said.

"India supports inclusive international cooperation on technology governance, including through the United Nations, with due regard to national priorities and developmental needs", he added.