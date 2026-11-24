MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) US Congressman Jimmy Gomez will resign on December 1 after a House Ethics Committee investigation found substantial evidence that he made unwanted sexual advances and sexual contact toward a congressional employee.

The California Democrat announced his departure Monday, disputing the committee's conclusions. House Democratic leaders supported his decision to leave and called for stronger protections against sexual harassment in Congress.

The bipartisan committee's report described two encounters involving a woman who worked in another lawmaker's office. It found her account credible and concluded that Gomez violated House conduct rules.

The committee said his behavior caused significant and continuing distress and contributed to her decision to leave congressional employment. It also criticized his failure to recognise the power imbalance between elected lawmakers and congressional employees.

Gomez told investigators that the sexual contact was consensual. The committee rejected that account, finding the woman's testimony more credible.

In his resignation statement, Gomez said he had“strong disagreements with the Committee's report and its conclusions.”

He acknowledged personal mistakes outside his marriage but accused the committee of selectively presenting his testimony and said he had not been allowed to respond to the final report.

Gomez had already lost his reelection bid. The committee said there was insufficient time to pursue an adequate House sanction before his departure, but published its findings so the full chamber could decide whether to act.

The report also said his conduct could constitute misdemeanor sexual abuse under District of Columbia law. That assessment is a congressional finding, not a criminal conviction.

Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar described the findings as serious and troubling.

“Decisive action to set a new standard for reform is an urgent priority for House Democrats,” they said.

They backed an effort led by Congressman Teresa Leger Fernández and the Democratic Women's Caucus to change House rules to better protect lawmakers and employees from harassment and misconduct. Their statement did not set out the proposed rule changes.

Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat who chairs the caucus, said Gomez's election defeat and resignation did not end Congress's responsibility to its employees.

“Every staffer in Congress deserves to go to work without fear of sexual harassment or abuse,” she said.

She urged employees to report unwanted sexual behavior and said the caucus would continue working to make congressional workplaces safer.