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The SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 will place practical AI adoption at the centre of its programme, introducing the region's first HR + AI Lab to help HR and business leaders move from discussing artificial intelligence to applying it to real workplace challenges. While the 2025 edition explored the future of HR, emerging workforce trends and digital transformation, this year's conference will emphasise hands-on experimentation, collaborative problem-solving and actionable outcomes.

Taking place on 16–17 December 2026 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the conference is expected to bring together more than 2,000 HR and business leaders from over 1,000 organisations. The programme will feature more than 50 global speakers, 30 knowledge sessions and 15 hours of learning, alongside pre-conference masterclasses on 15 December and the SHRM MENA STAR Awards on 17 December.

At the heart of the 2026 edition is the HR + AI Lab, an immersive experience designed to help delegates test ideas, assess organisational readiness and explore practical responses to workforce challenges. Rather than focusing solely on keynote presentations and panel discussions, the Lab will invite participants to choose an AI challenge, engage with real-world cases and work towards solutions relevant to their own organisations.

A central objective is to help delegates work towards an AI HR Blueprint: a practical framework for identifying an HR challenge, considering suitable AI applications and defining steps towards responsible implementation. The ambition is for participants to leave not only with new insights, but also with a clearer course of action they can adapt to their workplaces.

The Lab will offer three pathways spanning the employee lifecycle: AI × HIRE, focused on reinventing talent acquisition; AI × GROW, centred on talent and capability development; and AI × LEAD, exploring the future of talent management. Together, they connect AI applications to recruitment, learning, workforce planning and people leadership.

This approach also reflects a stronger convergence of HR, business and technology expertise. By bringing different perspectives into the same learning experience, the conference aims to help leaders evaluate opportunities alongside questions of employee readiness, human oversight, governance and organisational capability.

The latest agenda sets out a series of participatory formats. On 16 December, the AI HR Lab opening experience will invite delegates to assess their AI readiness and identify an HR process they would most like to redesign. Later, Human vs AI will challenge expert participants to critique and improve AI-generated answers and examine how a real HR process can be redesigned to deliver better results.

The programme also includes CEO and CHRO dialogues as well as reverse keynotes shaped by audience questions and, on 17 December, a hands-on Prompt Clinic where HR professionals can develop practical prompts. These formats are intended to make learning more experiential and connect discussions to workplace application.

The AI HR Blueprint concept brings these experiences together by encouraging delegates to translate what they learn into a structured approach to AI adoption. Participants will be invited to consider the challenge they want to address, the potential value of AI, the people and data involved, and the steps required to move from experimentation towards implementation.

The emphasis is on responsible and realistic adoption: understanding where technology can add value while maintaining human judgement, accountability and an appropriate level of organisational readiness.

Commenting on the upcoming conference,, said:“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how organisations approach talent, leadership and workforce development. The challenge for HR leaders today is not simply understanding AI but knowing how to apply it responsibly and effectively to deliver meaningful business outcomes. Through the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 and our HR + AI Lab, we aim to equip leaders with practical insights, tools and strategies that will help them build more agile, resilient and future-ready organisations.”

Alongside the Lab, the conference will convene global business executives, HR leaders and industry experts to examine leadership, workforce development, employee well-being and the role of people in AI-enabled transformation.

Featured speakers include Betty Thompson, Chair of the SHRM Board of Directors; Steve Cadigan, former Chief Human Resources Officer of LinkedIn; Dina Kadry, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for International Beverages at PepsiCo; Alain Bejjani, former CEO of Majid Al Futtaim; Matthias Schranner, CEO of Schranner AG; and James Atkinson, Vice President of Thought Leadership at SHRM.

According to the latest agenda, Steve Cadigan will lead The New Leadership Mandate, examining how leaders can balance technological change with human connection. The Human Advantage: Leading People in an AI-Powered World will bring Betty Thompson and Dina Kadry together to discuss AI, leadership, skills, productivity and organisational culture.

On the second day, Stories That Matter will explore lessons from organisational setbacks, while AI Transformation in a Global Enterprise will examine the journey from ambition to execution. These sessions complement the Lab by connecting practical experimentation with leadership experience and enterprise-wide implementation.

Together, the agenda's interactive discussions, live case studies and leadership conversations are designed to connect emerging AI capabilities with the decisions HR and business leaders must make in practice.

, added:“AI is transforming the way organisations operate, but the future of work will ultimately depend on how effectively we bring people and technology together. As businesses across the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation journeys, HR leaders have a critical role to play in ensuring that innovation is matched by workforce readiness, continuous learning and human-centred leadership. Through the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026, we are bringing together global thought leaders, industry experts and decision-makers to exchange insights, challenge conventional thinking and explore practical solutions. Our HR + AI Lab reflects this commitment by empowering leaders to move beyond conversations about AI and take meaningful steps towards building more resilient, inclusive and future-ready workplaces.”

The learning experience will begin before the main conference with six masterclass topics on 15 December, covering AI-enabled recruitment, people analytics, talent assessment, employee motivation, leadership coaching and performance management.

The exhibition will provide further opportunities for delegates to discover HR technologies, explore AI-powered workplace solutions and engage with technology providers and industry experts.

By combining the HR + AI Lab, leadership discussions, practical masterclasses and exhibition experiences, SHRM MENA 2026 aims to create a more collaborative environment in which HR, business and technology professionals can explore responsible AI adoption together.

The SHRM MENA STAR Awards 2026 will take place on the evening of 17 December, recognising excellence and innovation in human resource management and celebrating organisations advancing progressive people practices.

The defining difference in 2026 is the move from awareness to application. Through the region's first HR + AI Lab, delegates will have the opportunity to engage with real HR challenges and work towards an actionable AI HR Blueprint that can help guide the next steps in their organisations.