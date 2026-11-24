MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of the American government acquiring a stake in technology giant Nvidia.

"I've thought about it. I've said that perhaps I should do it. But I haven't discussed it yet. Maybe it's not too late," Trump said.

He emphasized Nvidia's importance to the development of artificial intelligence in the United States, recalling that in 2025, the US government acquired a 10% stake in Intel.

However, Trump did not specify the terms under which the government might acquire an equity stake in Nvidia.

The US president also raised the possibility of pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, although he said he did not believe such a step would be necessary.

Trump noted that appointing an unsuitable candidate to a leadership position could have serious consequences for the United States. He also said he had helped facilitate Huang's return to a leadership role at the company.

Meanwhile, the White House expressed hope that Huang would provide truthful testimony at upcoming hearings before the US Senate Banking Committee.

US authorities suspect that Nvidia's AI chips are being illegally supplied to China.

According to the information provided, Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO and president on November 12, following reports of his alleged ties to a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as slanderous.

On November 23, Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as CEO and president. According to the company, U.S. authorities had provided assurances that his return to the position would not pose a threat to American national security.