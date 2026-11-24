MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS ) Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places in the Cauvery delta and southern Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the northeast monsoon regains strength over the state.

The forecast also indicates rain in parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

By Thursday, the heavy rain is expected to be confined to Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni districts. An area of low pressure extends from the Comorin region, off the southern tip of the Indian peninsula, across interior Tamil Nadu to Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over southern Kerala and adjoining areas. Together, the two weather systems have helped revive monsoon activity across Tamil Nadu.

Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are among the delta districts where heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday.

The forecast extends inland to Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai. Karaikal, part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, could also receive heavy rain. Across these areas, the heavier spells are expected at one or two places in each district.

In southern Tamil Nadu, the heavy rain forecast covers Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, as well as Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni and Kanyakumari. Elsewhere in the state, thunderstorms with lightning are likely at some places.

In the north, the forecast includes Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, along with Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.

Parts of western Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, could also see rain with thunder and lightning on Wednesday. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.

On Thursday, heavy showers are likely at one or two places in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni for a second consecutive day. Moderate rain is expected at some places in Chennai and the adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

The forecast for moderate rain also covers parts of western Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris and Coimbatore. In the delta, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam could receive moderate rain on Thursday after Wednesday's forecast of isolated heavy showers.

Moderate rain is also likely in parts of Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. Farther south, the forecast extends to Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The Puducherry and Karaikal regions could also receive moderate showers at some places on Thursday.