MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by two of her colleagues during a party at a cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, prompting police to arrest three people, including two women, in connection with the case, officials said.

Three other accused are yet to be apprehended.

According to police, the survivor and the accused were employed at the same cafe. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night when the woman attended a party with her colleagues at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar.

The group allegedly continued drinking and dancing inside the establishment even after it closed at around 11.30 p.m. They were able to remain inside as one of the employees reportedly had a key to the premises.

The party continued until approximately 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday, when the group eventually left the cafe. The woman subsequently alleged that two men had sexually assaulted her during the gathering, while their other colleagues facilitated the crime and supported the accused.

Following her complaint, police registered an FIR against six people, comprising four men and two women, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three suspects, including two women, have been arrested so far, while police teams are conducting searches to locate and apprehend the remaining accused.

The survivor approached the police station at around 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. According to preliminary information, she did not report the alleged assault immediately after leaving the cafe.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the woman leaving the premises in a vehicle accompanied by a male friend and two other women.

Police are currently recording her detailed statement at the police station. Her statement will also be recorded before a magistrate as part of the investigation.

The case has once again brought the issue of crimes against women in the National Capital Region into focus.

In a separate incident reported earlier on August 31, two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl inside a moving bus in Greater Noida.

The accused, identified as bus driver Kuldeep, 39, and conductor Sandeep, 26, were apprehended from a parking area in North Delhi's Timarpur on the day of the incident.

Both had reportedly been working with a private transport company, Vishwanath Travels, for more than two years, according to an employee of the firm.

The incident took place on August 4 when the teenager, who was travelling from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh to Noida, boarded an allegedly empty bus to reach Sector 63. The case drew comparisons with the December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape incident.