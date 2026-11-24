OM Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush-Mammootty Film Continues Its Strong Run In Theatres
Dhanush and Mammootty's action thriller O.M: Operation Mole has continued its theatrical run with a decent performance on its fifth day. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections after enjoying a strong opening weekend.
According to Sacnilk tracking estimates reported by NDTV Profit, the movie collected approximately ₹3.51 crore net in India on Tuesday, November 24. With this, its total domestic net collection reached around ₹59.46 crore in five days. Its India gross collection stood at approximately ₹69.04 crore.
The film had started its box office journey on a promising note, earning ₹18.10 crore on its opening day. It collected ₹15.75 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹15.90 crore on Sunday. However, its earnings dropped to ₹6.20 crore on Monday, marking a significant weekday decline.
OM Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film has also received a positive response in overseas markets. Before its fifth-day collection, the movie had earned approximately ₹28.50 crore from international markets.
Its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹93.40 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk. The film is now approaching the ₹100 crore worldwide milestone. However, its final fifth-day worldwide figures are awaited.
OM Cast And Story
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.
The action thriller revolves around a CBI investigation into a red sandalwood smuggling network. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
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