MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Nov 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Nearly 7,000 people were killed or injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war worldwide in 2025, the highest annual toll since 2020, as renewed mine use and population movements into contaminated areas fueled casualties, a report released Tuesday showed.

Anadolu Ajansi reported the Landmine Monitor 2026 report, published by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), recorded at least 6,929 casualties last year, up 10 per cent from 2024.

Civilians accounted for 84 per cent of casualties where status was known, while children made up half of civilian casualties where age was recorded.

Myanmar -- a state not party to the treaty -- recorded the highest number of casualties for the third consecutive year, followed by Syria, where casualties surged by more than 50 per cent as people returned to contaminated areas.

"It is civilians, especially children, who continue to suffer terrible harm from landmines. This harm is avoidable, but only if all countries commit to preventing any further use," Loren Persi Vicentic, the report's editor for casualties and victim assistance, said.

The report documented new use and production of antipersonnel mines by state party Ukraine "in violation of its obligations" under the Mine Ban Treaty. New use was also reported by Iran, North Korea, Russia and possibly the US.

Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland became the first countries to withdraw from the treaty, with Finland and Poland preparing to resume antipersonnel mine production.

Meanwhile, mine clearance efforts slowed and international funding became increasingly concentrated, leaving several affected countries without assistance, according to the report.

"As conflict, contamination, and casualties rise, there are fewer resources to go around," Ruth Bottomley, Landmine Monitor editor for mine action funding, said. "Donors are narrowing their priorities and geographic focus, putting lives and livelihoods at risk."

Despite the withdrawals, Lebanon, the Marshall Islands and Tonga recently joined the treaty, bringing the number of countries bound by the ban to 162.

The treaty, which entered into force on March 1, 1999, prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines and requires member states to clear contaminated areas, destroy stockpiles and assist victims.

--NNN-ANADOLU