MEXICO - Nov. 24, 2026 - What happens when a child's earliest experiences are shaped by Nazi ideology, family trauma, and the prejudices of a divided world? In her compelling memoir, My Nanny Was a Nazi: Stories About Trauma, Recovery, Liberation, and Transformation, Rev. Dr. Anne Hays Egan shares an extraordinary journey across continents and cultures, revealing how even the deepest wounds can become pathways to healing, compassion, and personal freedom.

Growing up as a third culture kid, Egan experienced life in Iceland, France, Germany, Puerto Rico, Korea, and the United States. Along the way, she encountered the realities of fascism, racism, sexism, and oppression, beginning with a Nazi nanny who openly praised Hitler. These formative experiences, combined with painful family dynamics and childhood trauma, shaped her understanding of power, injustice, and the complexities of human relationships.

Yet My Nanny Was a Nazi is far more than a story of adversity. It is a deeply personal exploration of resilience, spiritual awakening, and the transformative power of recovery. Through vivid storytelling, Egan traces her evolution from a young girl navigating fear and uncertainty to a woman who embraces liberation, gratitude, and joy.

With the guidance of mentors, the support of loved ones, and a deepening connection with the Divine, Egan discovered that understanding the past was only the beginning. Her journey through complex trauma recovery, therapy, meditation, prayer, and spiritual exploration helped her reclaim her voice, embrace her authentic self, and dedicate her life to helping others.

Early readers have praised the memoir for its emotional depth, engaging storytelling, and universal message of hope.

"Her core message is the strength of the human spirit to overcome childhood abuse and to become someone who helps others," shares early reader Ellie Goodwin, who describes the book as a vibrant tapestry of extraordinary life experiences.

Phyllis Vince adds, "If you have been through any kind of recovery, from anything, or if you like stories of growth and transformation, this book will be a good read."

Blending intimate childhood memories with international experiences and profound spiritual insights, Egan offers readers an invitation to reflect on their own journeys. Her story demonstrates that while trauma and oppression may influence our beginnings, they do not have to determine our futures.

My Nanny Was a Nazi will resonate with memoir enthusiasts, trauma survivors, readers interested in cross-cultural experiences, and anyone seeking inspiration for personal growth, spiritual transformation, and healing.

Discover a remarkable story of courage, recovery, and the freedom to live authentically. Get your copy of My Nanny Was a Nazi: Stories About Trauma, Recovery, Liberation, and Transformation through Amazon, and explore how one woman's extraordinary journey offers hope for healing, liberation, and a life transformed by gratitude and joy.

About the Author

Rev. Dr. Anne Hays Egan is an author, certified trauma-informed coach, retired Presbyterian minister, organizational development consultant, and lifelong advocate for compassionate communities and personal transformation. Her international experiences, spiritual exploration, and professional dedication to community building have shaped a remarkable career centered on healing, connection, and positive change.

Egan holds a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Ministry from Esoteric Theological Seminary, and has completed doctoral studies toward a Ph.D. at the Union Institute, with all but dissertation requirements fulfilled. With more than 50 publications to her credit, including five authored books, she has written extensively about community development, social change, and the human experience. Her book Building Communities of Hope celebrates individuals and communities creating meaningful change.

Currently residing in Mexico, Egan continues to support faith communities and helps individuals and organizations cultivate trauma-informed environments. In what she calls her "Third Age," she embraces a life rooted in spirituality, service, gratitude, and joy.