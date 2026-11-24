UNITED STATES - Nov. 24, 2026 - Award-winning author Robin McMillion brings the turbulent spirit of 1960s America to life in The Catchings Press, a compelling historical fiction novel exploring moral courage, social injustice, and the power of ordinary people to challenge the status quo. Set in small-town Texas during a period of profound national change, the novel follows a teenage girl whose fight against an unfair school rule becomes a powerful lesson in truth, identity, and standing up for what is right.

It is 1968, and fifteen-year-old Annette Calvert's life has been turned upside down. After her ambitious journalist father purchases a semi-weekly newspaper in Catchings, Texas, Annette must adjust to a community where powerful businessmen, rigid school administrators, and deeply entrenched traditions dictate how people should behave. As tensions surrounding racial integration, the Vietnam War, and changing social expectations intensify, Annette begins questioning the rules governing her world.

When her high school's strict dress code pushes her too far, Annette organizes hundreds of students to sign a petition demanding change. Her decision to present it at a packed school board meeting, despite her father's objections, sparks a personal journey of courage and self-discovery.

Meanwhile, the family's newspaper faces its own battles. As advertisers threaten to withdraw their support in response to controversial reporting, Annette witnesses firsthand the sacrifices required to uphold journalistic integrity. Through family conflict, friendship, first love, and the pursuit of justice, she discovers that even seemingly small acts of resistance can have lasting consequences.

Drawing on her own upbringing in a newspaper family, McMillion vividly captures the challenges of independent journalism and the human stories behind social change. With themes that resonate in today's politically and socially divided climate, The Catchings Press invites readers to consider the importance of free expression, personal conviction, and the courage to question authority.

The novel has earned critical acclaim for its evocative storytelling, memorable characters, and timely themes, including recognition from Literary Titan with its Gold Book Award.

Feathered Quill praises the book as "A moving story about moral courage, identity, and the price of seeking the truth," calling it "A fantastic pick for readers of coming-of-age and historical fiction."

Literary Titan highlights the novel's examination of "who gets to make choices and who's expected to obey," while applauding its portrayal of journalism, family relationships, civic responsibility, and the transformative power of small acts of resistance.

Awarding the novel a five-star rating, Bookshelfie recommends it to fans of To Kill a Mockingbird and The Help, describing The Catchings Press as "a beautifully crafted book about how the big fractures of a nation show up in the small fights of a single town."

Combining richly detailed historical fiction with a deeply personal coming-of-age narrative, The Catchings Press reminds readers that meaningful change often begins when one person finds the courage to speak up.

Discover a powerful story of resilience, journalistic integrity, and the courage to challenge injustice. The Catchings Press by Robin McMillion is available for readers to purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Order your copy today and experience a thought-provoking journey into an unforgettable chapter of American history.

Listen to The Catchings Press, available now on Audible and other audiobook platforms. Download your copy today and let this compelling story come to life!

About the Author

Robin McMillion is an award-winning novelist whose writing explores human relationships, social issues, and the complexities of personal growth. Raised in a journalism family, McMillion developed an early appreciation for storytelling, community engagement, and the importance of a free press. Her parents owned a semi-weekly newspaper, an experience that helped shape the authentic newspaper setting and journalistic themes of The Catchings Press.

She is the author of two award-winning novels, The Children of the Children and The Catchings Press. A member of the Writers' League of Texas, McMillion lives in Austin, Texas, where she continues her literary pursuits.