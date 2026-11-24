Why Pin Height Matters

A press-fit connector is held in place by the mechanical contact between its pins and the plated holes in the PCB. The insertion process must position the connector and its pins within the limits specified for the assembly.

If a pin bends during insertion, its tip may not reach the expected depth. Depending on the shape and location of the bend, the pin may appear shorter when viewed from the bottom of the board. A missing pin may leave the hole without a detectable pin tip.

With a 3D Laser, measuring the pin tip height gives the inspection system a way to compare each position. And the system checking with the expected result. Pins outside the defined range can then be marked for review.

The acceptable height is determined by the connector and PCB design. Some connectors use pins of different lengths, so a single height limit may not be suitable for every position.

Locating Each Hole Before Measurement

Start with PCB, an inspection program is created. Identifying the position, the board and connector dimensions of each hole. On a high-density PCB, accurate position including PCB thickness, hole diameter, pin length and so on. Because the distance between neighboring holes is small. If the measurement area is shifted away from the intended hole, the system may collect data from the hole edge or another surface instead of the pin tip.

The JET 7500PF uses a positioning camera to locate the inspection targets and plan the scan path. During program setup, the inspection areas and measurement parameters are adjusted to suit the board and connector.

This step is particularly important when the board contains backdrilled holes or when hole positions vary slightly from the programmed coordinates. The measurement area must be aligned with the portion of the hole where a reliable signal can be obtained.

Measuring Pin Tips Inside Small Holes

Once the holes have been located, the JET 7500PF scans them from below using laser interferometry. A two-dimensional scanning system directs the laser across each inspection area, collecting height information along a spiral path.

The resulting measurements form a point cloud that shows the height of the surfaces detected inside and around the hole. The software uses these points to identify the board surface and the pin tip, then calculates the pin height.

This method can also be used when a pin tip is recessed inside a hole. However, the ability to obtain a usable signal depends on the relationship between hole diameter and measurement depth, as well as the actual geometry of the hole and pin.

For example, a smaller opening makes it harder to measure a surface deep inside the board. Before confirming inspection capability, the PCB thickness, hole diameter and expected pin position should therefore be checked together.

Using the Board Surface as a Reference

The measurement system needs a consistent reference to calculate how far a pin extends relative to the bottom of the PCB.

The board surface is measured first. Using the known PCB thickness, the software calculates the position of the opposite surface and then determines the pin tip height relative to that surface.

This reference is important because a PCB may not sit perfectly flat in the machine. A large or thick board can also be slightly tilted, causing its measured height to vary from one area to another. Referencing the board surface in the relevant inspection area helps account for these differences when calculating pin height.

Setting Limits for Different Pins

Before production inspection, the expected pin lengths and board thickness are entered into the inspection program. A pre-scan can then be used to examine the distribution of measured pin heights.

If a connector contains both long and short pins, the two groups should be assessed separately. Each group needs its own reference values and inspection limits so that an intended difference in pin length is not treated as a defect.

Pre-scan statistics can help engineers understand the variation in a sample, but the final acceptance limits should be agreed against the connector specifications and the customer's quality requirements.

For each pin, the system also checks whether it has collected enough valid measurement points. This helps prevent an incomplete scan from being treated as a reliable height measurement.

Identifying Pins That Need Review

During press fit AOI inspection, the system compares the measured results with the programmed limits. Positions with abnormal results are flagged, and holes with abnormal height readings can be scanned again.

The inspection can help identify conditions such as:



Missing pins, where no expected pin tip is detected.

Kneeling or bent pins, where the measured pin position or height differs from the expected result.

Pins at an abnormal height, including positions that may indicate incomplete insertion or deformation. Blocked holes or foreign material, where the detected surface differs from the expected hole and pin condition.

An abnormal measurement tells the SMT line operator where and how to look. The cause still needs to be confirmed using the available image and height data, especially when a measurement is affected by hole geometry or an inspection setting.

Reviewing Results on a High-Density Connector

Finding an abnormal pin is only useful if the operator can locate and understand it quickly. The JET 7500PF review software displays inspection positions together with 2D images, 3D scans and numerical results.

For a connector with hundreds of pins, the operator can use the marked hole position to find the suspect area, then examine the height profile or point cloud. This helps distinguish a pin that appears abnormal from a location where the measurement area needs adjustment.

Inspection data can also be retrieved by component or barcode, allowing results to be associated with the corresponding PCB for review and traceability.

Checking the Process with Representative Boards

The inspection program should be checked against the actual PCB and connector before it is used in production. Representative samples should include known good pins and, where available, known defects such as missing or kneeling pins.

In one customer validation, the PCB was 4.5 mm thick, with hole diameters of approximately 0.24–0.30 mm. The panel contained six connectors, with 432 holes per connector. The samples included manually created defective pins for inspection.

The validation also showed why program setup matters. Some good positions were flagged because of factors including shifted hole coordinates and pin-length range settings. One connector produced more false calls where the inspection area did not align with the backdrilled-hole parameters. These results show the need to review both defect detection and false calls when tuning an inspection program.

For a new board, NSDTECH recommends checking the hole positions, board thickness, pin-length groups and measurement results together. Inspection performance should be confirmed using the customer's representative assemblies and defect samples.

From Individual Measurements to Production Inspection

Inspecting press-fit pins on a high-density PCB requires more than counting visible pins. The system must locate closely spaced holes, collect usable height data and compare each result with a reference appropriate to that pin.

By combining bottom-side positioning and laser height measurement, the JET 7500PF provides data for reviewing pin presence and position after insertion. The inspection program can then be adjusted to the board and connector, giving production and quality teams a practical way to examine large numbers of press-fit pins.

What defects can the JET 7500PF inspect?

The press-fit AOI system checks for missing, bent, kneeling and partially kneeling press-fit pins. It can also inspect for blocked holes and foreign material. Pin height measurements help identify pins outside the inspection limits set for the board.

How does the system measure pin height?

The press-fit AOI use 2D Positioning and 3D Laser 2D camera locates the connector holes, and the 3D laser interferometer scans the inspection areas. The software uses the measured board surface and the entered PCB thickness to calculate the bottom surface, then measures the pin tip height relative to that reference.

Can it inspect connectors with both long and short pins?

Yes. The expected lengths of long and short pins can be entered when creating the inspection program. The software groups the measurements and calculates statistics for each pin length.

How does the system handle PCB warpage?

The system detects the board surface position and uses it as a measurement reference. This helps account for changes in board height caused by warpage or slight tilt.

How quickly can it inspect a connector?

The laser scan rate is 30 kHz. In the example provided, scanning a connector with 700 pins takes approximately 21 seconds. Total inspection time depends on the board layout, number of pins, scan settings and any rescanning required. For a production-line application, the cycle time should be confirmed using the intended inspection program and representative boards.

Can it measure pins inside small PCB holes?

The attachment gives an example of a 0.24 mm diameter hole at a depth of 7 mm. Below that diameter, the measurement signal gradually weakens. If your board has small or deep holes, provide the hole dimensions, board thickness and pin details so the application can be evaluated.

Can operators review the inspection results?

Yes. The review software displays 2D images, 3D views and numerical measurement results. Operators can examine flagged positions and use the measurement data to review pin-height variation.

Can inspection data be linked to a PCB barcode?

Yes. The camera reads the PCB barcode and links it to the test data. Results can be retrieved by barcode or component, and the review platform can connect to the customer's MES.

What information should I provide for an equipment quotation?

Please provide the PCB dimensions and thickness, connector layout, number of pins, hole diameter, pin protrusion height and required inspection items. If the machine will be connected to a production line, please also share the required cycle time and MES connection requirements. Representative boards and connector drawings will help NSDTECH assess the application.

About us

As a global intelligent equipment &material provider, NSDTECH has continued to focus on SIX major fields: Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Equipment; Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Materials; AI+Vision Inspection; Automated Testing; Intelligent Manufacturing; PCBA Auxiliary Materials since 2011 for global customers. We provide customers with cost-effective to their total solutions requirement.