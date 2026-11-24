York, PA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Chaz Edward Local Marketing of York announces its 2026 Black Friday SEO deals, offering 25% off four link-building and press products from Friday, November 27 through midnight on Cyber Monday, November 30. The sale is open to retail clients and white-label agencies, and all orders placed during the sale period have no expiration date.

Businesses and agencies looking to stock up on editorial placements, authority press releases, guest posts with map embeds, and niche edit link insertions can apply coupon code blk2026 at checkout to receive the discount across any quantity of orders. Full pricing and product details are available at see all deal.

Black Friday SEO Sale Covers Four Products Built for Local Rankings and AI Search Visibility

The 2026 Cyber Monday sale discounts the four products CELM identifies as the most direct drivers of local search rankings, map pack placement, and AI Overview citations. Each product targets a different layer of a local business's off-page presence, and the agency designed the sale so clients can purchase across all four in a single cart.

The discounted products and their sale prices are as follows:



Editorial Placements: City Best-Of at $156.75 (reg. $209), Local Listicle at $201.75 (reg. $269), and Top 3 Comparison at $276.75 (reg. $369). Each placement positions the client's business as the top-ranked entry in a third-party best-of or comparison article written to be cited by AI answer engines, guaranteed live for 12 months.

USA Today Press Release via Authority News Wire: Authority Press Release at $149.25 (reg. $199) and Round-Up Editorial Placement at $224.25 (reg. $299). Each release publishes to USA Today and more than 350 syndicated outlets, with guaranteed Google News pickup, a GBP or YouTube embed inside the release body, and a live link report delivered after publication.

Guest Posts with Map Embeds: $81.75 per post (reg. $109). Each post places two links on a real, trafficked website alongside a GBP, BatchGeo, or YouTube embed and full NAP details. Niche Edit Link Insertions: $168.75 for a pack of five (reg. $225, $45 per link at entry tier). Links insert into existing, indexed articles on niche-relevant sites, using natural anchors the client approves before placement.



Editorial Placements and Press Releases Build the Third-Party Mentions AI Overviews Pull From

CELM notes that AI Overviews build their answers from pages other sites publish about a business, not from the business's own website. Editorial placements and press releases are the two product types that most directly put a business's name, services, and location on third-party domains in a format AI crawlers index and cite.

An editorial placement gives the client the top position in a city best-of, a local listicle, or a head-to-head comparison article written and published by an independent editor. The article remains live for a minimum of 12 months, carries an indexed backlink, and reports through the client's dashboard. A USA Today press release publishes through the Authority News Wire to more than 350 outlets and includes a GBP or YouTube embed inside the release body, reinforcing the business's Google Business Profile signals alongside the citation.

"The businesses that show up in AI answers are the ones with the most consistent mentions across authoritative third-party pages," said Chaz Edward, Founder of Chaz Edward Local Marketing. "This sale is a straight opportunity to build that coverage at a lower cost. Buy the placements and press now, submit the details whenever your campaigns need them, and the orders are locked in at the Black Friday price."

Guest Posts with Map Embeds Confirm Business NAP and GBP Signals on Real, Ranked Sites

Guest posts with map embeds place contextual content on real websites that already carry traffic and rankings, with the client's Google Business Profile map embed and full name, address, and phone number included alongside the links. Each post carries two links: one to a money page such as a service or city landing page, and one to the client's Google knowledge graph URL.

The GBP embed confirms location data on an authoritative external domain, which CELM identifies as a consistent factor in map pack positioning. Volume pricing is available within the agency shop, and the blk2026 coupon applies at higher order quantities on the same terms as single-post purchases.

Niche Edit Link Insertions Place Contextual Authority Directly Into Indexed Articles on Relevant Sites

Niche edit link insertions differ from guest posts in that the link goes into an article that already exists and already ranks, rather than into a newly published post. CELM places each link manually on a site relevant to the client's niche, using natural anchors the client selects and approves before placement goes live.

The entry-tier pack of five niche edits is discounted to $168.75 during the Black Friday sale, with per-link pricing dropping further at higher volume tiers available through the agency shop. Clients targeting several service pages or city pages in a campaign can direct individual links to separate URLs within the same pack, without splitting orders.

White-Label Agencies Access All Four Black Friday Deals Through the CELM Agency Shop

All four sale products are available on a white-label basis through the CELM agency shop. The blk2026 coupon applies to white-label orders on the same terms as retail orders: 25 percent off any quantity, with no combination with other coupons and no order expiration. CELM delivers all white-label orders unbranded, with order tracking available through the agency dashboard.

Agencies can purchase editorial placements, press releases, guest posts, and niche edits for multiple client campaigns in a single transaction, locking in the sale price before the Cyber Monday deadline and submitting order details as individual campaigns require. Agencies that have not previously registered for shop access can do so at chazedward/agency-shop before the sale closes.

Black Friday Orders Lock in at Sale Price and Carry No Submission Deadline

CELM structures the sale so the purchase date and the submission date are independent. A business that buys a pack of niche edits on November 27 can submit the target URLs and anchor text in January without losing the discounted rate. The same applies to editorial placements and press releases: the order locks in at the sale price, and the client sends campaign details whenever the production timeline calls for it.

The 2026 Black Friday SEO sale runs from 12:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 27 through midnight ET on Monday, November 30. Coupon code blk2026 applies at checkout on all four products. Orders placed after midnight on November 30 will not carry the discount, but every product remains available year-round at its regular price.

For the full product list and sale pricing, visit see all deal.

About Chaz Edward Local Marketing

Chaz Edward Local Marketing is a local SEO and digital marketing agency based in West York, Pennsylvania. The agency serves local businesses and marketing agencies across the United States, with services including local SEO, Google Business Profile management, link building, editorial placements, press releases, website design, and AI search visibility. CELM's white-label program lets agencies purchase and resell the same services under their own brand. The agency can be reached at (717) 722-5220 or through chazedward.

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