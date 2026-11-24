MENAFN - GetNews)Healing Hands Spa, LLCHealing Hands Spa, LLC in Rochester gives buyers qualifying gift certificates 10 percent off their own next service from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25, with massage therapy, reflexology, acupressure and cupping on the menu.

ROCHESTER, NY —Nov 24, 2026 - Healing Hands Spa, LLC in Rochester will give holiday shoppers 10 percent off their own next service when they buy a qualifying gift certificate between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25. Owner Lea Xinghui Zhang opened the spa in March 2025, seven years after she arrived in the U.S. to build a better future for her family.

One purchase covers two people. The recipient gets a gift certificate for massage, reflexology or another service, and the buyer keeps a discount on a future visit. The spa is open seven days a week and also serves clients in Brighton and Henrietta.

Key takeaways:



The holiday promotion runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25.

A qualifying gift certificate earns the buyer 10 percent off their own next service.

Services include massage therapy, reflexology, acupressure, hot stone therapy, cupping therapy and aromatherapy treatments.

The spa holds 4.8 stars across 86 Google reviews. Lea Xinghui Zhang opened the spa in March 2025.

How the gift certificate offer works

Every qualifying gift certificate bought during the promotion comes with 10 percent off the buyer's next service. The certificate goes to the recipient. The discount stays with the person who paid. Because the spa opens every day, both can book around holiday schedules.

Six services to give

The spa lists six services, and any of them can go on a gift certificate this season: massage therapy, reflexology, acupressure, hot stone therapy, cupping therapy and aromatherapy treatments. Clients have rated the spa 4.8 stars across 86 Google reviews.

From apprentice to spa owner

Zhang came to the United States in 2018. She first apprenticed with an experienced spa owner in Pennsylvania, where she learned acupressure and reflexology. That spa closed when her mentor left the country. Another experienced professional then took her on locally, and over five years she sharpened her skills and learned English. With her children now living with her, she opened her own spa to offer personalized therapies that pair traditional and modern techniques.

About Healing Hands Spa, LLC

Founded by Lea Xinghui Zhang in 2025, the spa offers massage and bodywork, including acupressure, massage therapy, reflexology, hot stone, cupping therapy and aromatherapy. It serves clients in Brighton, Henrietta and the surrounding area and is open seven days a week. Learn more at healing-hands-spa or call (585) 353-4737.