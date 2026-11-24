Creative Diagnostics Introduces Endotoxin Detection Solutions To Support Biopharmaceutical Quality Control And Safety
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced its comprehensive Endotoxin Detection products to support researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in monitoring endotoxin contamination. These solutions can meet the rigorous regulatory standards for drug safety, biological products, and medical devices, and help laboratories evaluate potential contamination risks throughout biopharmaceutical research and development.
Bacterial endotoxins are a class of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) found in Gram-negative bacteria. As components of the outer membrane, they participate in mechanisms related to cell survival, such as nutrient uptake, and are essential for protecting cells from the effects of their surrounding environment. Structurally, endotoxins can be divided into three regions: Lipid A, the core and the O-chain. Lipid A is a glycophospholipid in which the fatty acid residues form a hydrophobic region and the phosphate groups in the sugar residues form an ionic region. Both of these regions are essential for binding the endotoxin molecule to the outer membrane. Within the bacterial outer membrane, lipid A is the most conserved part of LPS and is considered a potent stimulator of the innate and adaptive immune systems in eukaryotes.
Endotoxins are the primary cause of pyrogenic reactions triggered by contaminated pharmaceuticals, formulation components and medical devices. Recombinant biopharmaceutical products are manufactured using living organisms, including Gram-negative bacteria. When these bacteria die, the endotoxins in their outer membranes are released into the lysate, where they can bind to and interact with biomolecules, including targeted therapeutic compounds. Endotoxin contamination in biologics can also occur via water, raw materials (e.g. excipients, culture media, additives, and serum), equipment, container closure systems, and expression systems used during the manufacturing process. Therefore, in addition to final drug product release testing, there is an urgent need to reduce and eliminate endotoxins by monitoring raw materials and intermediates at critical stages of the manufacturing process.
To ensure the quality and safety of biopharmaceutical products, sensitive and accurate endotoxin detection is essential. Creative Diagnostics now offers a diverse range of endotoxin detection products to meet the industry's evolving needs. These include recombinant cascade reagents (rCR), recombinant factor C endotoxin detection kits (rFC) and LAL test reagents and accessories.
For example, Creative Diagnostics offers an Endotoxin Detection Kit (Recombinant Cascade Chromogenic Assay, Cat. No. CD-LAL18) for the quantitative detection of Gram-negative bacterial endotoxins. This reagent is produced using recombinant DNA technology and eukaryotic cell expression of serine protease cascade proteins derived from horseshoe crab amebocytes. It is responsible for endotoxin recognition and signal amplification. This recombinant system, known as the recombinant cascade reagent (rCR), enables colourimetric, quantitative endotoxin detection without the use of natural horseshoe crab deformocyte lysate, thereby helping to conserve horseshoe crab resources.
Creative Diagnostics' new Endotoxin Detection products are available immediately for research and industrial applications. For more information regarding product specifications, kit formats, or custom bulk inquiries, please visit
About Creative Diagnostics
Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
Bacterial endotoxins are a class of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) found in Gram-negative bacteria. As components of the outer membrane, they participate in mechanisms related to cell survival, such as nutrient uptake, and are essential for protecting cells from the effects of their surrounding environment. Structurally, endotoxins can be divided into three regions: Lipid A, the core and the O-chain. Lipid A is a glycophospholipid in which the fatty acid residues form a hydrophobic region and the phosphate groups in the sugar residues form an ionic region. Both of these regions are essential for binding the endotoxin molecule to the outer membrane. Within the bacterial outer membrane, lipid A is the most conserved part of LPS and is considered a potent stimulator of the innate and adaptive immune systems in eukaryotes.
Endotoxins are the primary cause of pyrogenic reactions triggered by contaminated pharmaceuticals, formulation components and medical devices. Recombinant biopharmaceutical products are manufactured using living organisms, including Gram-negative bacteria. When these bacteria die, the endotoxins in their outer membranes are released into the lysate, where they can bind to and interact with biomolecules, including targeted therapeutic compounds. Endotoxin contamination in biologics can also occur via water, raw materials (e.g. excipients, culture media, additives, and serum), equipment, container closure systems, and expression systems used during the manufacturing process. Therefore, in addition to final drug product release testing, there is an urgent need to reduce and eliminate endotoxins by monitoring raw materials and intermediates at critical stages of the manufacturing process.
To ensure the quality and safety of biopharmaceutical products, sensitive and accurate endotoxin detection is essential. Creative Diagnostics now offers a diverse range of endotoxin detection products to meet the industry's evolving needs. These include recombinant cascade reagents (rCR), recombinant factor C endotoxin detection kits (rFC) and LAL test reagents and accessories.
For example, Creative Diagnostics offers an Endotoxin Detection Kit (Recombinant Cascade Chromogenic Assay, Cat. No. CD-LAL18) for the quantitative detection of Gram-negative bacterial endotoxins. This reagent is produced using recombinant DNA technology and eukaryotic cell expression of serine protease cascade proteins derived from horseshoe crab amebocytes. It is responsible for endotoxin recognition and signal amplification. This recombinant system, known as the recombinant cascade reagent (rCR), enables colourimetric, quantitative endotoxin detection without the use of natural horseshoe crab deformocyte lysate, thereby helping to conserve horseshoe crab resources.
Creative Diagnostics' new Endotoxin Detection products are available immediately for research and industrial applications. For more information regarding product specifications, kit formats, or custom bulk inquiries, please visit
About Creative Diagnostics
Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
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