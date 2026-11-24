Gildan Activewear Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Alleged Channel Stuffing And 18.7% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Gildan as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 14, 2026.
>>> CLICK HERE for more information
About the Lawsuit
Gildan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Gildan had been“stuffing” its distributors and customers with excess product beyond underlying end-user demand, including by offering incentives and extended payment terms at quarter-end to pull sales forward. The report further alleged that this practice had obscured several years of declining organic revenue and had pulled forward approximately $500 million of revenue from upcoming quarters in 2026.
On this news, the price of Gildan shares fell $11.63, or 18.7%, from a close of $61.97 on June 15, 2026, to a close of $50.34 on June 16, 2026.
The case is Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., No. 1:26-cv-02126.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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