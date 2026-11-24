MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) A Chennai special court is due to rule on Wednesday morning on a police plea to question former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh and two others for two more days in a case involving allegations that more than Rs 400 crore was collected in bribes from private schools.

Judge L.S. Sathyamoorthy heard arguments on the Central Crime Branch's application and directed that all three accused be produced before the court on Wednesday morning.

The other two accused are former MLA Muthukumar and his manager, Saravanan. The case centres on allegations that money was collected from private schools on the promise of securing official recognition and permissions for them.

Police arrested Mahesh, Muthukumar and Saravanan in connection with the allegations, and all three were remanded to judicial custody.

The Crime Branch has already questioned each of the accused in police custody.

Investigators had custody of Mahesh for three days and Muthukumar for five days. Saravanan was in police custody for one day.

In its latest application, the agency sought a further two days to question each of them. Arguing for the extension, the Crime Branch told the court that it needed to investigate whether government officials had played a part in the alleged collection of bribes.

Investigators cited that aspect of the inquiry as the reason they wanted to question all three accused again. Counsel for Mahesh opposed the request, drawing the judge's attention to the former minister's bail application, which was due to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court.

The defence questioned the timing of the Crime Branch's move to seek custody for a second time. Mahesh's counsel argued that police had filed the application to prevent him from obtaining bail. The defence also made an alternative submission on the length of questioning. If the special court decided to grant police custody, counsel said, it should limit Mahesh's time in custody to one day.

After hearing the submissions, Judge Sathyamoorthy reserved his order and said he would announce his decision on Wednesday morning. The issue before the special court is whether the Crime Branch can take the three accused back into police custody for further questioning.

Mahesh's plea for release on bail is pending separately before the High Court.