Millrose Properties, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Undisclosed Rental Home Business And 8.5% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Millrose as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 8, 2026.
>>> CLICK HERE for more information
About the Lawsuit
Millrose and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report revealing that, contrary to Millrose's prior representations that it would not enter into any lease agreements, Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, its former parent company and largest customer, and was leasing those properties on the rental market. The report further alleged that Millrose appears to be renting those homes at a loss.
On this news, the price of Millrose shares fell $2.10, or 8.5%, from a close of $24.61 on October 2, 2026, to a close of $22.51 on October 5, 2026.
The case is Rubenstein et al v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-81386.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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