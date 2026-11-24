MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trained on live ad spend alongside early customers including At Home, Tuckernuck, ThredUp and Wonderskin, Angler's Customer Foundation Model predicts the business value of every prospective customer and teaches the ad platforms' AI to find a brand's most valuable buyers, delivering more than 16x return on Angler spend and more than 50% lower customer acquisition costs.

Reseda, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angler AI, the AI marketing platform that helps consumer brands find and acquire their most valuable customers, today announced it is scaling its Customer Foundation Model to more brands after growing revenue 3.7x over the past year. The expansion follows a build phase in which Angler trained the model on live ad spend alongside early customers including At Home, Tuckernuck, ThredUp and Wonderskin, who have seen up to a 4x lift in omnichannel return on ad spend and more than 50% lower customer acquisition cost. Angler has now worked with more than 50 brands.







Angler AI logo

Ad platforms such as Meta, Google and TikTok now use AI to decide which shoppers a brand reaches and what it pays. They are only as good as the signal brands send them, and most brands send raw conversions, so the AI finds whoever converts fastest, not the customers worth the most.

Brands know far more about their customers than any platform does, but they had no way to turn that knowledge into a signal the platforms could learn from. The gap is widest for retailers that sell in stores, where the platforms rarely connect an ad to the store sale it drove.

Angler set out to build the missing layer. It works in three steps, online and in store:

Angler resolves a brand's web and app events, online and store orders, CRM and loyalty profiles, and email and SMS engagement to one customer, using its identity graph of 4.7 billion data points. The graph enriches each customer profile with third-party demographic, interest and shopper affinity signals.A private model built for each brand scores every visitor and prospective customer for purchase propensity, expected business value and likelihood of buying in a store, using first- and third-party signals to predict outcomes rather than clicks. Depending on the brand's goals, business value can mean lifetime value, sign-ups and free trials that convert to paid, customers who are less likely to return what they buy, or customers who buy higher-margin products.Angler sends those predictions to Meta, Google, TikTok and other ad platforms in near real time as one connected online and in-store signal, so each platform's AI bids toward the customers the brand most wants. Every outcome retrains the brand's model.

Angler built its Customer Foundation Model alongside large consumer brands across home decor, apparel, resale and beauty, including At Home, Tuckernuck, ThredUp and Wonderskin. Each brand's private model learned from its own customers, while the shared foundation model learned how shopping behaves across brands. No brand's customer data is shared with another.

The build phase grew quickly. Angler has worked with more than 50 brands, and its models now score more than $16 billion in consumer commerce this year.

The results from Angler's build phase are in. Across its customers, brands have seen:



More than 50% lower customer acquisition cost

Up to a 4x lift in omnichannel return on ad spend

More than 16x return on Angler spend First measurable results within about four weeks of going live

At Home, the home decor retailer, tested Angler's connected online and in-store signal against its existing setup, which sent store sales to Meta separately through an offline upload, in a Meta conversion lift study.

"We entered this test with the goal of improving acquisition efficiency. The results exceeded expectations: a 4x lift in omnichannel ROAS, a more than 50% reduction in CAC, and customers demonstrating significantly higher long-term value. Angler didn't just improve performance metrics-it reshaped our approach to signal strategy in paid media," said Aaron Rose, Chief Commercial Officer at At Home.

Angler's Customer Foundation Model picks up early patterns that show what a shopper will do next. It then sends those predictions to Meta, Google and TikTok in the form each auction is built to use. Across three use cases, this has produced measurable gains in media efficiency:



Omnichannel: online browsing that leads to store purchases. The top 10% of scored website visitors accounted for 36% of future store buyers at At Home and 51% at a specialty apparel retailer, against 10% by chance.

New customer acquisition: finding the prospects most likely to convert. At Tuckernuck, the women's fashion brand, 30% of prospects accounted for 78% of future new customer conversions. Reaching more prospects like them cut new customer acquisition cost by 50%. Lifetime value: spotting high-value customers before they buy. At a subscription apparel brand, bidding on Angler's predicted lifetime value signal brought in customers worth 36% more each, at equal spend. Over an 11-week test, LTV:CAC improved 38%.

"Ad platforms decide what a shopper is worth before that shopper ever sees an ad, and those decisions are made by the platforms' AI," said Reeto Mookherjee, co-founder and CEO of Angler AI. "Brands know far more about their own customers than any platform does, but until now they had no model of their own in that decision. We spent the build phase proving that a brand's own model changes the outcome. Our customers' results, and our own 3.7x revenue growth, say the verdict is in, and now we're bringing it to more brands."

Angler is onboarding new brands across retail, subscription and consumer app categories, with a particular focus on brands that sell both online and in physical stores. It delivers its predictions to Meta, Google, TikTok and other biddable ad platforms. Brands can learn more and request a demo at getangler.ai.

Angler was founded by Reeto Mookherjee and Indy Sheorey, who have spent their careers building data and machine learning platforms for consumer companies. The company has raised $3.5 million in seed funding from investors including Mucker Capital and I2BF.

About Angler AI

Angler AI builds a proprietary Customer Foundation Model that helps the ad platforms' AI find a brand's most valuable customers, online and in store. Angler learns from a brand's first-party customer and transaction data to predict the purchase propensity and business value of every prospective customer, then sends those predictions to Meta, Google, TikTok and other ad platforms as a higher-quality signal that trains their bidding algorithms. The result is lower CAC, higher ROAS and more valuable customers. Learn more at getangler.ai.

Press Inquiries

Indy Sheorey

indy [at] getangler.ai

