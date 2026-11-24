Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 25: Gold Edges Higher, Silver Slips Check Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,17,310
|Rs 1,27,910
|Rs 1,27,810
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,17,160
|Rs 1,27,810
|Rs 1,27,810
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,17,160
|Rs 1,27,810
|Rs 1,27,810
|Chennai
|Rs 1,17,160
|Rs 1,27,810
|Rs 1,27,810
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,17,160
|Rs 1,27,810
|Rs 1,27,810
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,17,160
|Rs 1,27,810
|Rs 1,27,810
Gold and silver market trends
The recent movement in gold prices comes after a considerable decline earlier this month. Gold had touched its highest November levels on November 5 before witnessing a downward trend. The price movement highlights the volatility in the precious metals market and the importance of monitoring daily rates before making investment or jewellery purchases.
Silver prices, meanwhile, moved lower on Wednesday. The white metal has also witnessed a significant correction during November, with international market movements and currency fluctuations influencing domestic prices.
Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion rates, the US dollar's performance, the rupee's exchange rate, import duties and domestic demand. Changes in global economic conditions and investor sentiment can also affect the direction of precious metal prices.
For jewellery buyers, 22-carat gold is commonly preferred for ornaments, while 24-carat gold, known for its higher purity, is generally used for investment in coins and bars. Silver continues to attract both investors and buyers because of its jewellery, investment and industrial applications.
It is important to note that the displayed rates are indicative. The final price of jewellery may differ depending on making charges, wastage, applicable GST and jeweller-specific pricing. Buyers should confirm the prevailing rates with local jewellers before making a purchase.
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