Madrid, Spain - Nov. 24, 2026 - Expanding into a new country involves far more than identifying customers or incorporating a local entity. Companies must determine how to structure their operations, organize relationships between entities, negotiate commercial agreements, and manage the legal implications of entering multiple jurisdictions. These decisions can shape an international project for years. InterGlobal Legal has focused on this field since 2008, evolving from a boutique law firm in Madrid into an international strategic advisory network supporting companies across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the United States.

International expansion starts with corporate structure

Companies entering international markets first need to determine which corporate structure best supports their business model and long-term objectives.

There is no single structure that works for every expansion. Depending on the project, businesses may need to establish new entities, enter into corporate or commercial agreements, reorganize existing operations, or prepare their structure for future investment.

The decision should therefore address both immediate market-entry requirements and the company's expected development.

A structure designed only for the initial stage may create obstacles when new investors enter, operations grow, or the company expands into additional jurisdictions.

Corporate and Commercial Law supports business growth

International expansion also changes the legal relationships surrounding a business.

Agreements with customers, suppliers, partners, shareholders, and other entities become increasingly important when operations cross national borders. Corporate governance and internal decision-making may also require greater attention as the organization becomes more complex.

For this reason, Corporate and Commercial Law is a central component of a cross-border growth strategy.

Through its Corporate and Commercial Law services, InterGlobal Legal advises companies on their incorporation, development, and restructuring, helping ensure that strategic and operational decisions are supported by an appropriate legal framework.

Cross-border growth requires coordination across practice areas

Internationalization cannot be addressed through corporate law alone.

A corporate structure can have tax and financial implications. Hiring employees in a new market introduces employment and social security considerations. Acquisitions may involve financing, due diligence, and corporate restructuring. Other transactions can raise regulatory or dispute-resolution issues.

Successful expansion therefore requires companies and their advisers to consider how these areas interact rather than treating each decision in isolation.

This multidisciplinary perspective has become increasingly relevant for businesses operating simultaneously across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

Experience across international markets matters

International business has been part of InterGlobal Legal's approach since its origins. Even before the firm's establishment in 2008, its partners were involved in supporting Ibero-American companies pursuing international expansion.

That experience subsequently developed into a broader strategic advisory model covering multiple international markets.

It also reflects an important reality for growing businesses: internationalization is rarely a single transaction. Companies evolve, ownership structures change, new partners enter, and additional markets become relevant.

Building a legal structure designed to evolve

A corporate structure that works when a company first enters a market may no longer be suitable as revenue increases, new shareholders participate, or operations expand across additional countries.

Legal structures therefore need to evolve alongside the business.

InterGlobal Legal approaches international expansion from this long-term perspective, combining strategic and operational advice for companies pursuing cross-border growth. Working with specialists in Corporate and Commercial Law can help businesses structure their market entry, growth, and reorganization while reducing the risk that early corporate decisions become barriers to future international expansion.

About the Company

InterGlobal Legal is an international strategic legal advisory network founded in 2008, with roots in Madrid, Spain. The firm supports companies navigating international expansion and cross-border operations across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the United States. Its services include corporate and commercial legal advice, helping businesses structure, develop, and reorganize their international activities.