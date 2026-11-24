MENAFN - GetNews)Semi truck crash on a Southern California freeway Preliminary CHP records show 7,622 injury or fatal crashes involving large trucks and commercial vehicles in California in 2025. Moe Abdallah Law, P.C. released seven questions injured people can ask before hiring a truck, commercial vehicle or rideshare accident lawyer.

Los Angeles, United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - Large trucks and commercial vehicles were involved in 7,622 injury or fatal crashes in California in 2025, according to preliminary California Highway Patrol crash records reviewed by Moe Abdallah Law, P.C. Those crashes killed 290 people and injured 10,040.

Moe Abdallah Law, one of the best commercial truck and rideshare accident firms in California, takes truck, commercial vehicle and Uber and Lyft cases across the state from its Los Angeles office. The firm released seven questions for anyone hurt in one of those crashes:

Will I work directly with the attorney handling my case?How fast will you send a letter to preserve truck data, dashcam video and driver logs?Could the trucking company or employer be responsible, not just the driver?Will you find every policy, including the $750,000 federal minimum for many interstate trucks (49 CFR 387.9) and $1 million during an active Uber or Lyft ride (Pub. Util. Code 5433(b)(1))?Will you check the driver's hours-of-service records (49 CFR 395.3)?How is your fee charged?What are my deadlines? Generally two years to sue (Code Civ. Proc. 335.1), but six months for a claim against a public entity (Gov. Code 911.2).

"Commercial trucks and rideshare vehicles carry insurance policies far larger than an ordinary driver's, often $750,000 to $1 million or more. Those policy limits are what make these cases so much bigger, and they are why the trucking company or rideshare insurer starts building its defense the same day. Our first job is to find every policy that applies," said attorney Mohamad "Moe" Abdallah.

The firm holds a 5.0-star Google rating, answers calls 24/7, speaks Spanish and charges no fee unless it wins the case.

California truck crash rules:

About Moe Abdallah Law, P.C.

Moe Abdallah Law, P.C. represents people injured in car, truck, commercial vehicle, Uber and Lyft, motorcycle and pedestrian crashes in Los Angeles and throughout California. Attorney Mohamad Abdallah is a graduate of Southwestern Law School and a member of the State Bar of California (No. 348886). The firm is at 527 W 7th St #924, Los Angeles, CA 90014.