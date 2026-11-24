MENAFN - GetNews) Certified Epigenetic Human Performance Coach Susan Robbins integrates DNA insights, phenotypic assessment, lifestyle, environment and chronobiology to help individuals better understand their biology and develop personalized health strategies.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES - Nov. 24, 2026 - Healthy Awakening, founded by Certified Epigenetic Human Performance Coach Susan Robbins, takes an integrative approach to personalized health by examining the connections between genetics, phenotype, lifestyle, environment and biological timing.

With over 11 years of coaching experience and more than 7.5 years specializing in epigenetics, Robbins has developed an approach that goes beyond isolated genetic findings or generalized wellness recommendations. Her work focuses on understanding how inherited genetic propensities interact with an individual's physiology, daily habits, environment and life circumstances.

"I've spent years working with people who are doing what they've been told is healthy, yet they're still struggling with their health or not getting the results they expected. What I've learned is that we can't look at health through just one lens. Genetics, physiology, lifestyle, environment and timing all contribute to the bigger picture. Understanding how those pieces fit together is where things get interesting."

Connecting Genetics With the Bigger Picture Genetic testing can provide valuable insight into inherited propensities that may influence metabolic function, nutrient processing, inflammation, lipid metabolism, neurotransmitter pathways and other aspects of physiology.

However, a genetic test result is only one piece of the puzzle.

Robbins began incorporating DNA analysis into her coaching practice before expanding her methodology to include phenotypic assessment. Her approach considers genetic findings in context, including an individual's phenotype, health history, lifestyle, environmental exposures and current health concerns.

As a Level 2 Certified Epigenetic Human Performance Coach, Robbins looks beyond individual SNPs to consider how genetic variations may interact across biological pathways and potentially influence an individual's response to nutrition, exercise, supplementation and other lifestyle factors.

Her approach recognizes that genetic predispositions do not independently determine health outcomes. Their potential significance must be considered alongside the individual's broader biological and environmental influences.

Integrating DNA With ph360 HealthTypes A distinguishing component of Healthy Awakening's approach is the integration of DNA insights with the ph360 personalized health platform.

Robbins has worked with the ph360 platform for more than six years, using its phenotype-based HealthType assessment to explore individual patterns related to nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, environment, social interaction and daily routines.

Rather than treating genetic information and phenotypic information as separate assessments, Robbins brings the two together to identify meaningful connections. For example, genetic variations related to lipid metabolism, glucose regulation, neurotransmitter activity or nutrient processing may provide additional context when considered alongside an individual's HealthType characteristics and how those patterns show up in everyday life.

This integrated perspective helps guide more thoughtful and precise conversations about nutrition, exercise, supplementation, recovery and other aspects of daily life and health.

The combination also provides an opportunity to examine why two individuals with seemingly similar health concerns may have very different biological considerations and require completely different approaches.

Why Biological Timing Matters Another important component of Robbins' work is chronobiology, the study of biological rhythms and their influence on human physiology.

When individuals eat, exercise, sleep and recover is just as important to consider as what they do.

Biological rhythms influence numerous processes throughout the body, and daily routines interact with those rhythms in ways that affect sleep, metabolism, energy and overall well-being.

Robbins incorporates timing into her coaching recommendations, considering how individual patterns and lifestyle circumstances influence the practical application of health strategies.

The goal is to look beyond a checklist of healthy behaviors and consider how those behaviors fit within the individual's biology and daily life.

From Health Data to Actionable Strategies With the growing availability of DNA testing, laboratory assessments, epigenetic age testing, wearable technology and personalized health platforms, individuals have access to more health information than ever before.

But having data and understanding what to do with it are two very different things.

Healthy Awakening focuses on bringing relevant information together rather than interpreting each result in isolation.

Robbins incorporates DNA testing, ph360 assessments, and relevant health and laboratory information to help identify patterns, recognize potential areas of concern and establish priorities for individualized coaching. TruDiagnostic epigenetic age testing is also an option, providing insight into biological aging through epigenetic biomarkers. This information can be considered alongside genetic tendencies, lifestyle factors and other available health data to provide additional context.

Her coaching process emphasizes interpretation and application. This includes helping clients understand their results, develop personalized strategies focusing on nutrition and lifestyle, evaluate relevant supplementation considerations and identify areas that may warrant further investigation with their healthcare practitioners. Robbins also recognizes the importance of collaboration with healthcare practitioners. When appropriate, she helps clients organize relevant findings and communicate questions or observations to their providers. Her approach is designed to complement, rather than replace, appropriate medical evaluation and care.

"There's tremendous value in understanding how different pieces of information connect. A genetic finding, a laboratory result, an epigenetic age assessment and a person's everyday experiences may each tell us something different. I want to look at how those pieces fit together, not just hand someone a report and leave them to figure out what it means."

Education Beyond the Coaching Practice In addition to her individual coaching work, Robbins hosts Everyday Epigenetics: Raw. Real. Relatable., a podcast dedicated to exploring the science behind genetics, epigenetics, lifestyle and human health, making it relatable to the everyday person.

Through conversations with health professionals, researchers and other experts, the podcast brings complex health topics into everyday discussions. Topics include metabolic health, genetics, nutrition, hormones, cardiovascular health, environmental influences and the science behind commonly accepted health recommendations.

The goal is to encourage listeners to ask better questions, challenge assumptions and become more informed participants in their own health decisions.

About Healthy Awakening

Healthy Awakening is a personalized health and epigenetic coaching practice founded by Susan Robbins, Certified Epigenetic Human Performance Coach (Level 2), Endorsed Precision Health Alliance Epigenetic Coach, and recipient of the 2023 Precision Health Alliance Coach of the Year award.

With over 11 years of coaching experience and more than 7.5 years specializing in epigenetics, Robbins integrates DNA insights, ph360 phenotypic and HealthType assessments, TruDiagnostic epigenetic age testing, lifestyle considerations, environmental influences and chronobiology to help individuals better understand their biology and develop individualized health strategies.

Healthy Awakening offers personalized coaching for individuals and couples, DNA testing, consulting and educational resources focused on precision health and epigenetics.

Robbins is also the host of the Everyday Epigenetics: Raw. Real. Relatable. podcast.