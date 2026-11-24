MENAFN - GetNews) Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide

Montreal, Canada - Nov. 24, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting YAGEO Group's Chilisin portfolio of compact magnetic components designed to support efficient power conversion, reliable signal performance, and electromagnetic compatibility in modern electronic systems.

As electronic systems deliver greater performance in increasingly compact footprints, engineers must address higher power density, efficiency, thermal management, and electromagnetic interference. Chilisin magnetic components provide proven solutions that help designers optimize power conversion, suppress unwanted noise, and maintain signal integrity across a broad range of applications.

The portfolio includes power inductors, ferrite beads, common-mode chokes, transformers, and RF components for industrial, automotive, communications, computing, and consumer electronics systems. These compact solutions help improve power efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility while supporting increasingly stringent design requirements.

From DC-DC converters and motor-control systems to networking equipment and battery-powered devices, Chilisin components provide the current-handling capability, noise suppression, and integration flexibility engineers need to develop efficient and reliable electronic designs.

To learn more about YAGEO Group's Chilisin magnetic components and explore available solutions, visit the dedicatedlanding page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit .