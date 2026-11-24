MENAFN - GetNews) Hugo Award-winning novel featured in the“Literary China” session,A bold science-fiction narrative explores questions shared by humanity

Beijing, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - The inaugural event in the“Understanding China, Appreciating Chinese Cultural Works” series, hosted by China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC), was recently held in Beijing. The Three-Body Problem, a landmark work of contemporary Chinese science fiction, was featured at the“Literary China” session. With its sweeping cosmic narrative and profound exploration of civilization, the novel attracted considerable attention, offering international readers a glimpse into the imagination and humanistic depth of contemporary Chinese literature.

《Seeing China's Vision of the Universe Through Science Fiction》

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As the first Asian novel to win the Hugo Award for Best Novel, The Three-Body Problem has helped bring Chinese science fiction to a wider international audience. Translated into dozens of languages, it has reached readers around the world. Readers in Europe and North America have recognized its contribution to the science fiction genre, while readers in East Asia have been drawn to its carefully constructed vision of the universe. It has also helped bring contemporary Chinese literature to the attention of readers worldwide.

Unlike stories that focus on personal relationships and individual growth, The Three-Body Problem explores the struggle for survival between civilizations through a science-fiction narrative. A signal sent from Earth into space leads to the threat of an invasion by the Trisolarans, setting the stage for a conflict between two civilizations. Against the vastness of the universe, the story raises questions about the survival of civilizations and the choices humanity may face. Through its imaginative portrayal of the universe, the novel offers a broader perspective on humanity and its future.

A sense of awe at the universe and concern for the fate of human civilization are shared across cultures. These common themes help explain the novel's appeal to readers around the world. They also resonate with the event's theme of bringing Chinese and international readers together through literature. A CGTNC representative said the novel was selected for its international reach and the ideas it explores. It also highlights the creativity and imagination of contemporary Chinese science fiction.

The“Literary China” session brought together a range of Chinese literary works, from classical masterpieces to contemporary science fiction, offering international readers an opportunity to explore the richness and diversity of Chinese literature. Through reading and discussion, the event also encouraged cultural exchange and greater understanding between China and the rest of the world.