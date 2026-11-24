MENAFN - GetNews) A classic takes center stage at the "Literary China" Session, Shared themes offer common ground for readers in China and around the world

Beijing, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - The literary event“Literary China,” hosted by China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC), was recently held in Beijing. It marked the first installment of the“Understanding China, Appreciating Chinese Literary Works” series. The classical novel Journey to the West was featured in the "Literary China" session and became a highlight of the event, drawing attention for its appeal across cultural boundaries. It also offered international readers a way to explore Chinese culture through one of its best-known literary works.

《A Chinese myth captures the world: The Cross-Cultural Appeal of Journey to the West》

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Of China's Four Great Classical Novels, Journey to the West is the most widely known among international readers. It has been translated into dozens of languages, and its iconic character Sun Wukong is recognized around the world. For many readers outside China, the novel has been a gateway to Chinese literature has also become a well-known example of Chinese culture gaining recognition around the world.

Beneath its fantastical story, Journey to the West conveys values deeply rooted in Chinese culture. The story of Havoc in Heaven celebrates courage and freedom, while the 81 trials along the journey westward highlight perseverance, staying true to one's purpose and working as a team. Through its imaginative storytelling, the novel brings these values to life.

Adventure, personal growth and perseverance are universal themes that resonate across cultures. They reflects the spirit of the event's theme,“Bridging China and the World, Celebrating Shared Beauty”. A CGTNC representative said Journey to the West was chosen for its cultural significance and cross-cultural appeal. The aim was to use this classic to help international readers gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

The event used classic literature as a bridge between cultures. Through a range of activities, including themed exhibition and book sharing, it brought Chinese and international guests together to explore Chinese culture and share their perspectives on literary works. By creating opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue and mutual appreciation, the event demonstrated how reading can bring people from different cultural backgrounds closer together.