MENAFN - GetNews) Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China-November 24, 2026

We are pleased to announce that Vazpo New Energy has officially received membership certification from the Middle East Photovoltaic Industry Association (MESEA). This certification reflects our expertise in the photovoltaic industry and demonstrates our strong commitment to supporting the development of renewable energy in the Middle East.

As a certified member of MESEA, Vazpo New Energy joins a professional network of leading photovoltaic companies, manufacturers, and industry experts. This membership not only enhances our industry reputation but also allows us to actively participate in regional projects, share experiences, and follow industry best practices, thereby increasing our influence in the international photovoltaic market.

Vazpo New Energy is included in the Middle East Photovoltaic Industry Association (MESEA) official member directory, and industry partners are welcome to visit the page for further information regarding our membership status.

About US

Established in 2013, Foshan Vazpo New Energy Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturing enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of photovoltaic (PV) cables. With 13 years of deep expertise in the PV sector—characterized by high standards, large-scale operations, and a global strategic footprint—the company has emerged as a trusted core cable supplier for PV power plants worldwide.

Vazpo New Energy is committed to providing high-quality photovoltaic products, including