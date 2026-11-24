Denver, CO - Nov. 24, 2026 - Vaylo Global Holdings, Inc. held its International Business Launch and Industry Cooperation Conference in New York, where it announced the international strategy for VAYLO, its independently developed cross-border e-commerce platform. The company plans to begin pilot operations simultaneously in 12 countries in January 2027. Jonathan Reed, chairman and founder of Vaylo Global Holdings, Inc., and Peng Pinhe, VAYLO's chief executive officer for East Asia, attended the event.

The planned pilot will cover the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. VAYLO plans to apply common standards for screening suppliers and products while adapting product selection, stocking, delivery and after-sales support to each market.

Representatives from Zendbox, REWE, GEODIS and Kogan attended the conference. Participants discussed product sourcing, retail, logistics and marketplace operations. VAYLO agreed on areas of cooperation with participating companies and plans to follow up as preparations for the pilot progress.

From Product Sourcing to Marketplace Operations

Vaylo Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in Colorado on June 21, 2018. The company began by sourcing everyday consumer goods, then expanded its work with manufacturers, broadened its product range and developed its own brands. It also built capabilities in payments, warehousing, logistics and customer service.

In 2025, the company conducted a limited e-commerce pilot in the United States and Canada. It listed 2,500 SKUs in its initial rollout and stocked approximately 7 million units in advance at two company-operated warehouses in Los Angeles and Toronto. Two- to three-day delivery was available for eligible products in designated areas. A North American customer service team handled inquiries and after-sales support.

VAYLO will use feedback from sales, deliveries and customer service to guide purchasing decisions and identify where to prioritize investment in local services. In East Asia, consumer preferences for product specifications, pricing and delivery options will inform local product selection, stocking and service arrangements.

Services for Consumers and Merchants

VAYLO plans to verify supplier credentials and product sourcing documentation and set review and quality requirements by product category. Products must pass review before being listed. The platform will use customer feedback and after-sales records to assess supplier performance and investigate product issues.

As operations expand, VAYLO plans to work with local logistics providers and stock selected products closer to customers where demand warrants it. The platform will handle product inquiries, order tracking and after-sales requests through a single customer service channel. Delivery coverage and return conditions will be announced separately for each market.

For merchants, VAYLO plans to provide access to screened products, sales guidance, a unified merchant dashboard and dropshipping support. Merchants can select from the markets open on the platform, while VAYLO coordinates product supply, warehousing, delivery and customer service. The platform also plans to use artificial intelligence and data analysis to help merchants assess demand and select products.

Preparing for the January 2027 Pilot

The VAYLO shopping website and app will serve as the main customer channels during the pilot. The company has completed its initial supply chain and payment integrations and plans to test its ordering, payment, delivery and after-sales processes together. VAYLO will announce the initial product categories, delivery areas, service terms and merchant participation rules for each market before the pilot begins.

During the pilot, VAYLO will use actual orders to assess product availability, delivery performance and after-sales support. Feedback from customers and merchants will guide adjustments to product selection, inventory and services in each market.

About Vaylo Global Holdings, Inc.

Vaylo Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in Colorado and focuses on product sourcing, e-commerce platform development and local services. Its VAYLO marketplace serves cross-border shoppers and supports merchants selling across multiple markets.