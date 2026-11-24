MENAFN - UkrinForm) NewsMaker reported the proposal, according to Ukrinform.

Moldova supports restoring navigation on the Prut and has proposed that the two countries develop river infrastructure in stages, starting with a pilot section connecting the ports of Giurgiulești and Galați.

The initiative was discussed at a conference in Iași, Moldova's Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development announced on November 24.

Mircea Păscăluță, State Secretary at the ministry, attended the event, which was organized by the Iași County Council and the Iași Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The conference featured a strategic project titled“Hydraulic Engineering Works and Development of Navigation on the Prut River.” It includes expanding river transport, improving water resource management, extending irrigation systems, and strengthening transport links between Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.

“Moldova supports the initiative to restore navigation on the Prut and is confident about what it could bring to our region: closer ties between communities on both banks, new opportunities for farmers and businesses, and closer integration into the European community,” Păscăluță said.

The state secretary recalled that restoring navigation on the Prut is included in the Mobility Strategy 2030 and in bilateral agreements with Bucharest. The two sides had already discussed joint efforts to implement the project in Chișinău in January.

As a first step, Moldova proposes conducting joint hydrographic surveys, assessing the economic potential of cargo transport, and evaluating the project's environmental impact.

Read also: Sybiha Discusses Black Sea and Mediterranean Security With Tajani Following Attack on Russian Ships in Libya

The countries could then develop a pilot section in the lower reaches of the Prut, providing direct access to the ports of Giurgiulești and Galați. This would allow them to test a joint funding and channel-maintenance mechanism before extending the infrastructure farther upstream.

In the longer term, the project envisages developing around 500 km of navigable waterway and integrating it into a future river corridor linking the Baltic and Black seas.

As Ukrinform reported, Moldova is seeking to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding between electricity transmission system operators Moldelectrica and Ukrenergo, as well as preparations for construction of the second circuit of the Bălți–Dnistrovska Hydroelectric Power Plant power line. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan announced the plans during a joint media briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi in Kyiv.

Photo: Cezar Suceveanu