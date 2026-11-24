MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Tuesday that it respects the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to reinstate Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions and will take the necessary steps to implement the ruling, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it," the African football governing body said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, CAS overturned a March 17 decision by CAF's Appeal Board that had awarded Morocco the title and upheld the governing body's original Disciplinary Board ruling from Feb 11.

The decision confirmed Senegal as the 2025 AFCON champions following their 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final on Jan 18.

The match had been interrupted after Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

CAS ruled that the referee had sole authority to resume the match, finding that the decision was protected by the "field of play" doctrine and that regulations governing abandoned matches did not apply.

--NNN-ANADOLU