MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Alibaba securities between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Alibaba investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, Megaspeed, which is suspected of smuggling certain hardware to China illegally; (ii) Alice Huang is suspected of having served as a Chinese spy, and achieved notoriety after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed; (iii) the foregoing materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would not be able to purchase certain products subject to export control restrictions by the United States; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Bihan v. Alibaba Group Holding Limited et al, No. 26-cv-10158.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Alibaba and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until January 19, 2027 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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