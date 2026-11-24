MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that a class action has been filed against Fervo Energy Company (NasdaqGS: FRVO) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for its May 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Key Facts



Case: Nikolov v. Fervo Energy Company, et al., No. 26-cv-10141 (S.D. Tex.)

Claims: Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933

Offering: May 2026 IPO at $27.00 per share, raising about $2.2 billion Lead plaintiff deadline: January 19, 2027

The complaint alleges that Fervo's IPO registration statement failed to disclose problems with production temperatures and thermal decline at its pilot plant, water loss, drilling costs, and transmission capacity to deliver power to California customers. According to the complaint, an October 6, 2026 Morpheus Research report raised these issues, and Fervo's stock later closed as low as $7.79 per share, more than 71% below the IPO price.

Investors who have since sold their shares may still have a claim. Investors need not serve as lead plaintiff to share in any recovery.

Fervo investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. There is no cost or obligation.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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