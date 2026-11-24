MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CleanSpark is weighing a shift in how it manages its Bitcoin reserves: the company's chief financial officer said CleanSpark may sell a little more Bitcoin than it produces each quarter, aiming to lower“treasury risk” and reduce the chance of being overly exposed to Bitcoin price swings.

The discussion came during CleanSpark's Q4 earnings call Tuesday, alongside financial results that showed a large annual net loss. The company also reported changes to its mining fleet as it expands data infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence.

CleanSpark held 13,530 Bitcoin at the end of September, after mining 1,708 BTC and selling 2,102 BTC during the quarter-marking the first such quarter-ending drawdown since at least 2024, based on Cointelegraph 's monthly operating tally. CFO Gary Vecchiarelli said CleanSpark already intends to sell virtually all mined Bitcoin to fund day-to-day costs, and may sell slightly more than quarterly production to“de-risk.” The company's fiscal year net loss was driven largely by noncash adjustments tied to Bitcoin's price decline over the period. CleanSpark reduced its operating mining machines by about 25,000 in the September quarter, taking its count to roughly 200,000 while improving reported energy efficiency.

Key takeawaysWhy CleanSpark is considering extra Bitcoin sales

CleanSpark has long treated mined Bitcoin as a source of operating funding rather than a balance-sheet accumulation strategy. In the latest call, CFO Gary Vecchiarelli framed the next step as incremental-selling only slightly above quarterly production rather than changing the broader policy of covering routine expenses with sales.

According to remarks made during the Q4 earnings call, CleanSpark is“sensitive” to market conditions and intends to remain“reactionary,” but the CFO highlighted that an extra small amount of selling could help reduce treasury exposure.“We see the selling of a small amount of Bitcoin in excess of the quarterly production to be one way of de-risking,” Vecchiarelli said.

He also connected the approach to capital planning discipline, indicating the company wants to avoid dilution or taking on additional debt purely to finance growth. In other words, the rationale was less about chasing profitability from trading and more about managing balance-sheet risk and funding flexibility.

What the quarter's Bitcoin balance reveals

Cointelegraph 's tally of CleanSpark's monthly operating updates shows that at the end of September the company held 13,530 Bitcoin. That balance was the result of 1,708 Bitcoin mined and 2,102 Bitcoin sold during the quarter-netting a decline in holdings over the period.

Notably, this was the first time since at least 2024 that CleanSpark ended a quarter with fewer Bitcoin than it started with, according to the same tally. Earlier in the year, CleanSpark's pattern largely reflected accumulating or at least not consistently shrinking reserves over each quarter.

Vecchiarelli added that CleanSpark sold an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin since September to raise cash for expected acquisitions. He reiterated the company's view of Bitcoin holdings as a“liquid source of non-dilutive capital,” reinforcing why incremental reserve drawdowns may remain on the table even if the company prefers to fund corporate activity without issuing additional equity.

Financial results show the weight of noncash Bitcoin moves

CleanSpark's broader financial picture underscores why reserve management matters. The company recorded a $987 million net loss for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, according to its earnings materials and reporting referenced in the article. This compares with net income of $364 million a year earlier.

CleanSpark said the majority of the swing-two-thirds of the change-stemmed from noncash adjustments related to the fair value of its Bitcoin holdings as the asset's price fell over the fiscal year. Over that period, Bitcoin moved from roughly $114,100 to about $83,600, which directly affected the accounting valuation of the company's reserve.

CleanSpark also disclosed that total revenue for the full year was $576.5 million, down 25% from the prior fiscal year, and said adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $304.2 million for the year.

In this context, the possibility of selling a little more than it mines each quarter may be read as an attempt to smooth treasury risk when Bitcoin's market price is moving against the company's accounting outcomes.

Mining fleet adjustments and AI-driven capacity planning

Alongside the Bitcoin reserve discussion, CleanSpark provided operational updates tied to the scaling of its mining business and its infrastructure plans.

For the September quarter, the company cut about 25,000 machines from its mining fleet, bringing the number of machines in operation to roughly 200,000. Vecchiarelli said the reduction improved energy efficiency to 14.8 joules per terahash, from 15.8 in the previous quarter.

Efficiency is central to sustaining profitability if mining conditions deteriorate-whether due to power prices, network difficulty, or Bitcoin price changes. Vecchiarelli said CleanSpark expects hash rate to fluctuate over time, but that the company will keep mining as long as it remains profitable.

On the infrastructure side, CleanSpark stated that its first AI data hall in Sandersville, Georgia remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2027. The company said it expects to start unplugging miners at the site in late 2027 as the data center comes online, then decide whether to relocate the machines or sell them. This ties the company's near-term mining footprint to longer-term demand for compute capacity-an approach increasingly common among miners exploring revenue diversification beyond pure hash generation.

Investors and market participants will likely watch whether CleanSpark follows through on the“slightly more than production” selling framework in future quarters, and how that interacts with Bitcoin volatility and the company's capital needs. Equally important will be whether the fleet efficiency gains and the timing of the AI facility reduce earnings sensitivity to adverse mining economics ahead of the 2028 halving.

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