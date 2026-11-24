MENAFN - IANS) Bogota, Nov 25 (IANS) Armed gunmen took around 30 people hostage at a supermarket in Colombia's northern city of Cartagena following a failed attempt to rob an armoured cash transport vehicle, triggering a major security response involving the military, police and special forces.

At least 10 hostages, all elderly women, were subsequently released, while several others remained inside the supermarket as authorities continued negotiations, local media reported, citing Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella.

The standoff took place on Tuesday in Cartagena, a Caribbean port city known for its picturesque colonial old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism.

Authorities briefly suspended arriving flights as security forces rushed to the scene, before subsequently restoring airport operations.

President De la Espriella said special forces had been deployed to handle the situation. The city authorities also confirmed that the navy and army were involved in the response.

"This is going to turn out well for the hostages" said De la Espriella. "I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals."

"We are there dealing with the situation" De la Espriella added, ruling out the involvement of armed guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

"It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping -- no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people."

Images broadcast by Colombian media and widely shared on social media showed masked gunmen carrying rifles and standing beside hostages who appeared to be kneeling on the floor inside the supermarket.

As the hostage situation continued into the afternoon, police snipers took up positions on nearby buildings overlooking the supermarket. Several other officers were seen crouching outside the entrance of the Exito supermarket, with their weapons drawn.

Security forces continued efforts to bring the situation under control and secure the release of those still held inside the store. The incident prompted heightened security measures in the city as authorities worked to resolve the standoff.