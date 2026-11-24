Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 25: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil benchmarks, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, freight and distribution costs, and taxes levied by the Centre and state governments. Since fuel taxation varies across states, the retail prices of petrol and diesel differ from one city to another.
Oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), revise fuel prices under the daily pricing mechanism. The revised rates are generally implemented from 6 am, allowing consumers to check the latest prices before refuelling.
Petrol and diesel prices are closely linked to the broader economy, as fuel costs influence transportation, logistics, manufacturing and the movement of essential commodities. Any significant increase in fuel prices could potentially affect freight charges and, consequently, the cost of goods and services.
For motorists, keeping track of daily fuel prices can help plan refuelling expenses and monthly travel budgets. Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through oil company websites, mobile applications and fuel price portals before visiting their nearest petrol pump.
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