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Pacific Health Information Network

SNOMED and PHIN have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding to support digital health capacity building among Pacific island nations.

- Don Sweete, CEONOUMÉA, NEW CALEDONIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SNOMED International and the Pacific Health Information Network (PHIN) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support digital health capacity building among Pacific island nations.PHIN, with more than 100 members from 22 countries and territories, is a regional, not-for-profit network connecting digital health and health information system professionals across Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs). Founded in 2006 in Nouméa, New Caledonia, the network aims to leverage shared data and digital technologies to accelerate universal health coverage.The Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) have been supported by the Strengthening Standards Capability Program, a three-year capacity development program delivered by the Australian e-Health Research Centre (AEHRC) and co-funded by CSIRO and the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) under the Partnerships for a Healthy Region (PHR) initiative for safer, more consistent and more equitable health data exchange built on open standards and local expertise. CSIRO has supported PICTs with education and training through PHIN in collaboration with the Pacific Community (SPC) Public Health Division.PHIN's vision of fostering digital health aligns with SNOMED International's strategic direction for use and adoption of SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive health terminology. SNOMED CT is used in over 80 countries and is owned and managed by SNOMED International and its Members. Both share a commitment to educate, promote and guide the safe, accurate and effective exchange of health information to improve healthcare.PHIN is supporting countries' needs to meet their goals of implementing interoperable standards as demonstrated through this partnership. PHIN will undertake a phased approach in implementation and rollout with each country indicating their own commitment. Since signing the MOU, the Fiji Ministry of Health has put up its hand to undertake this important journey with the understanding their experience and learning will be shared to ease uptake lessons throughout the Pacific starting in 2027.The MOU will create opportunities for knowledge exchange and resource sharing, and will support interoperability through standards. SNOMED CT is PHIN's terminology standard of choice, to be used alongside FHIR and other standards.As part of this partnership, SNOMED International will grant PHIN access to the SNOMED CT International Edition through SPC in its role as the Technical Secretariat of the network, to support testing of proof-of-concept use cases for eHealth interoperability. SNOMED International will also support PHIN workshops and digital health initiatives, working with PHIN leadership, SPC and relevant partners to provide education and training where and when it is possible.SNOMED International CEO Don Sweete calls the partnership an encouraging development for the Pacific region and SNOMED International.“Health information standards are foundational to digital health infrastructure worldwide, ensuring clinical information is recorded consistently and understood accurately as it moves between systems, care settings and borders,” he said.“We're honoured to work with PHIN to support countries in the region advance their own digital health priorities on a shared foundation, strengthening knowledge-exchange so that experiences gained in one country can benefit all.”Learn more about the Pacific Health Information Network atLearn more about SNOMED CT atMedia Inquiries:Rumanusina MauaPHINEmail:...

Kelly Kuru

SNOMED International

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Pacific Health Information Network and SNOMED International Drive Digital Health Capacity Building News Provided By SNOMED International November 25, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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