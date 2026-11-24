Delhi-NCR is witnessing a gradual change in weather, with temperatures fluctuating and the cold becoming more noticeable during early mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that a fresh western disturbance is developing as a trough in the middle troposphere.

Its impact could be felt over the next two to three days, with snowfall likely in the mountainous regions. If snowfall occurs, colder winds may reach Delhi and neighbouring areas, bringing down temperatures further.

On Tuesday, November 24, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Noida registered a maximum of 26.4 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Chilly Morning, Sunny Afternoon

According to the IMD, Wednesday, November 25, is expected to begin on a chilly note, although residents can expect clear skies and bright sunshine as the day progresses.

The national capital is likely to record a minimum temperature between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected to blow from the northwest at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the daytime. The weather department has also indicated that minimum temperatures could fall by around 2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable thereafter.

There is little likelihood of any significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. Meanwhile, fog remains a concern during the colder morning hours.

Delhi AQI Update: Several Areas Record Levels Above 300

Alongside the falling temperatures, air pollution continues to be a concern for Delhi residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228 at 6 am on Wednesday, November 25.

Several monitoring stations reported AQI readings above 300, placing them in the very poor category. DTU recorded the highest reading at 331, followed by Anand Vihar at 327.

The AQI readings across other locations were:

- DTU: 331

- Anand Vihar: 327

- North Campus, Delhi University: 314

- IGNOU Maidan Garhi: 304

- Burari Crossing: 304

- Siri Fort: 298

- ITO: 298

- CRRI Mathura Road: 293

- Talkatora Garden: 291

- Ghogha: 284

- Commonwealth Sports Complex: 280

- Punjabi Bagh: 278

- Burari: 266

The CPCB's previous day's bulletin had recorded Delhi's AQI at 231 around noon on Tuesday. Humidity levels during that period ranged between 44 and 91 per cent.

With colder conditions expected and pollution remaining elevated in several neighbourhoods, residents may have to deal with both winter chill and poor air quality in the coming days.