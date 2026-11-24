The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned of heavy rainfall in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, November 25. The forecast indicates that isolated places across these regions could experience heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The districts under the heavy rain warning are Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Karaikal is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph in affected areas, increasing the possibility of temporary disruptions.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is expected in several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ariyalur. Puducherry may also experience similar weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 26, 27 And 28

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Tamil Nadu over the next three days, although the intensity and affected regions may vary.

On November 26, isolated places in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni districts could receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Moderate rainfall is also likely in several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive showers.

On November 27, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the hilly regions of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts. Moderate showers may occur in Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

On November 28, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely in several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Karaikal may also experience similar conditions, while isolated parts of the remaining districts and Puducherry could receive light rainfall.

Chennai Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Likely Today

Chennai is expected to experience generally cloudy skies on November 25, with moderate rainfall likely in a few parts of the city. The showers could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to remain around 30-31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could hover between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Residents in Chennai and neighbouring districts should remain prepared for changing weather conditions, particularly during periods of thunderstorms and strong winds.