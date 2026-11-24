MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For a few months, Nabil Mansour would leave his office in Al Quoz knowing that the journey home to Sharjah could take nearly two hours. Road diversions, long queues and slow-moving traffic had become part of his daily routine. But in recent weeks, something has changed. He is getting home earlier.

The Egyptian expat, an outdoor sales executive who lives in Al Khan, said his evening commute has dropped from nearly two hours when construction began to around one and half hour now.

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"Mostly on the way home. In the morning I still take the Corniche diversion to get to Al Nahda Bridge, and that's still slow," he said. "In the evening, coming back through the new tunnel on the corniche road, the new link towards Al Khan takes a couple of minutes where it used to take 20 to 25 minutes. The project isn't finished yet, but we are definitely starting to feel the traffic ease."

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For Mansour, the timing also makes a difference. Getting past the heavily congested stretches near the Dubai-Sharjah border earlier can mean a smoother journey for the rest of the way. However, getting caught in long queues at these points can still add considerable time to the commute.

Mansour is among several motorists who said traffic between Dubai and Sharjah has started improving following the opening of new road connections earlier this month. However, their experiences show that the relief depends not only on the route and direction of travel, but also on the time they leave home or work.

Traffic still heavy on some routes

For Ashif K, an Indian accountant living in Al Majaz 3, the evening journey from Abu Hail in Dubai has become easier, although traffic has not disappeared.

During the road construction period, his evening commute took around an hour. It has now dropped to approximately 40 to 45 minutes.

"I start my work late, so mornings are never the worst part. The difference is in the evening. Coming back into Sharjah, thats where I struggle now," he said.

Ashif usually leaves home at 10.20am, avoiding the early morning rush when thousands of motorists head towards Dubai. His return journey, however, begins at around 8pm, when several roads towards Sharjah are very busy.

He said congestion remains heavy for motorists heading towards Al Taawu from Dubai in the evening.

One of the main bottlenecks is where traffic divides into three directions, with motorists heading towards Al Khan, Al Taawun and the Buhaira area.

s matters

For Naseema Ahmed, a teacher who lives near Sahara Centre in Al Nahda, the improvement is small but welcome.

Naseema begins her journey much earlier. Every morning, her husband drops her at work in Al Garhoud before continuing to his office. With classes starting at 7am, they leave home at 6am to avoid getting caught in the morning rush.

Two months ago, the journey took around 45–50 minutes in the morning. It now takes approximately 35 minutes.

"Ten minutes to 15 minutes may not sound like much, but at that hour it's the difference between starting the day calm and starting it rushed," she said.

Naseema said the traffic merging near the Dubai-Sharjah border has become easier to manage since some of the new connections opened. However, leaving early remains important to her daily routine, as even a short delay can mean getting caught in heavier traffic.

She also avoids the evening road journey altogether.

After finishing work at around 3pm, she takes the Dubai Metro from Al Garhoud, changes from the Red Line to the Green Line at Union, and gets off at Stadium station. From there, she takes a short bus ride and walks home.

"The car in the morning, the metro in the evening, that's how we manage," she said.

More roads yet to open

The improvements follow the opening of the first phase of Sharjah's new road network on November 4.

The project includes the partial opening of Al Taawun Interchange and new bridges and junctions linking major roads towards Dubai. The first phase allows one-way traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Expo Centre Sharjah.

However, several connections are still under development, including the Al Taawun Tunnel and other junction improvements.

Another major project is also planned along Al Ittihad Road, one of the main routes between Dubai and Sharjah.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure recently issued a tender for improvements at Al Nahda Interchange and Al Ittihad Road. The project includes eight bridges with a combined length of four kilometres and 4.5 kilometres of service roads.

While these developments are expected to improve traffic movement, construction on the new Al Ittihad Road project has not yet been confirmed.

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