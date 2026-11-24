MENAFN - GetNews) Fr. Ranjan D'Sa, a Discalced Carmelite priest who spent a decade as pastor of Saint Dominic Parish in Oakville, Ontario, points to a short list of signs he says show up before someone's spiritual life quietly empties out.

Oakville, Ontario - Nov. 24, 2026 - A Pattern Noticed Over Years of Parish Work

Fr. Ranjan D'Sa has spent years sitting across from people in confession, in counseling, and in casual conversation after Mass. Over that time, he says a pattern keeps repeating. People rarely notice their faith has gone thin until it has already happened.

"Nobody decides one day to stop believing," he says. "It happens slowly, in small skipped moments, until the habit is just gone and the person barely remembers when."

He says the warning signs are rarely dramatic. They look ordinary, which is exactly why people miss them.

The Signs He Watches For

Prayer Becomes a Task on a List

Fr. D'Sa says one of the earliest signs is when prayer starts to feel like one more item to check off, rather than time spent with someone. "When prayer turns into an obligation instead of a relationship, that's usually the first sign something has shifted," he says.

Scripture Stops Feeling Personal

He points to a second sign: Scripture that once felt alive starts to read like any other text. "People still open the Bible, but it stops speaking to them," he says. "They read the words without expecting to hear anything back."

Community Starts to Feel Optional

A third sign, he says, is pulling away from community, whether that means Mass, a parish group, or simply conversation with other believers. "Faith was never meant to be carried alone," he says. "When someone starts treating community as optional, that's often a sign they're already struggling, even if they haven't said so."

Restlessness Without a Clear Cause

Fr. D'Sa also points to a kind of restlessness that has no obvious source. People feel unsettled, irritable, or tired in a way that rest does not fix. "That restlessness is often spiritual before it's anything else," he says. "People look for the cause everywhere except the one place it usually starts."

Why These Signs Matter

Fr. D'Sa says none of these signs, on their own, means a crisis is underway. The danger is in ignoring all of them together over time. "Any one of these by itself is normal," he says. "It's when a few of them show up at once, and stay, that I start paying closer attention."

He draws on the Carmelite tradition, shaped by Saint John of the Cross and Saint Teresa of Avila, both of whom wrote about periods when the spiritual life seems to go dark or dry. Fr. D'Sa says that tradition taught him not to panic at these signs, but also not to wave them off.

"Saint John of the Cross wrote about seasons that feel dry or empty," he says. "The mistake is assuming a dry season means something has gone wrong. Sometimes it has. But sometimes it's just the next part of the journey, and the warning signs are simply calling for attention, not alarm."

What He Tells People to Do

Fr. D'Sa's advice is plain. Notice the signs early, and talk to someone before the gap grows wider. "I tell people the same thing every time," he says. "Don't wait until you feel nothing at all. Say something when you first notice the distance opening up."

He says a short conversation, a returned visit to confession, or simply showing up to a group again is often enough to close the gap before it becomes a habit of its own. "Most people don't need a dramatic turnaround," he says. "They need someone to notice early, and a way back that doesn't feel like starting from zero."

About Fr. Ranjan D'Sa

Fr. Ranjan D'Sa, OCD, is a Discalced Carmelite priest ordained in Mangalore, India. He holds a master's degree in Philosophy from India and a master's degree in Pastoral Care and Counselling from Fordham University in New York. He served for ten years as pastor of Saint Dominic Parish in Oakville, Ontario, and now serves as pastor of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Cambridge, Ontario.